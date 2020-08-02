Greek chicken souvlaki

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Greek

Ingredients 3 chicken breasts, cut into cubes

2 tbsp chopped mint leaves

2 tbsp chopped oregano leaves

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Juice of 1 lemon

4 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp sweet smoked paprika

Sea salt

To serve: salad, flat breads or pitta, tzatziki, chips



Method

1. Place the cubed chicken and all of the marinade ingredients into a ziploc bag or lidded lunchbox. Stir well to ensure the chicken is completely coated in the marinade. Leave for 30 minutes minimum, but a few hours or overnight in the fridge is ideal.

2. If you’re using wooden or bamboo skewers then soak them in water while the chicken marinades. Thread the meat onto the skewers evenly. Cook on a barebcue or under a hot grill, turning once, till evenly cooked through. Serve with warm pitta breads, tzatziki and salad.