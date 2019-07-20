Grannys Piccalilli
- Serves: 20
- Cooking Time: 5 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: British
Ingredients
- 1 head of cauliflower, cut into bite-sized florets
- 100g green beans, trimmed and cut into 2cm pieces
- 1 red pepper, deseeded and thinly sliced
- 1 yellow pepper, deseeded and thinly sliced
- 1 cucumber, thinly sliced
- 1 white onion, peeled and thinly sliced
- 100g salt
- 150g sugar
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 litre apple cider vinegar
- 2 tbsp cornflour
- 1 tbsp mustard seeds
- 1.5 tbsps turmeric
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp coriander
- 1 tsp ground ginger
Method
1 Cut the vegetables into small equal-sized pieces and cover with the salt. Mix well, cover and leave overnight in the fridge.
2 The next day, rinse the vegetables under cold water and drain well.
3 Bring the vinegar to the boil with the sugar, garlic, mustard seeds, turmeric, cumin, coriander and ginger and boil for two minutes.
4 Mix the cornflour with a little cold water and add to the vinegar. Cook for another few minutes then remove from the heat and add the vegetables.
5 Spoon into sterilized jars – you will need about six-eight depending on the size of your cauliflower – seal and store for at least three to four weeks before eating.