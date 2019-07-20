Grannys Piccalilli

Serves: 20

Cooking Time: 5 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: British

Ingredients 1 head of cauliflower, cut into bite-sized florets

100g green beans, trimmed and cut into 2cm pieces

1 red pepper, deseeded and thinly sliced

1 yellow pepper, deseeded and thinly sliced

1 cucumber, thinly sliced

1 white onion, peeled and thinly sliced

100g salt

150g sugar

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 litre apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp cornflour

1 tbsp mustard seeds

1.5 tbsps turmeric

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp coriander

1 tsp ground ginger

Method

1 Cut the vegetables into small equal-sized pieces and cover with the salt. Mix well, cover and leave overnight in the fridge.

2 The next day, rinse the vegetables under cold water and drain well.

3 Bring the vinegar to the boil with the sugar, garlic, mustard seeds, turmeric, cumin, coriander and ginger and boil for two minutes.

4 Mix the cornflour with a little cold water and add to the vinegar. Cook for another few minutes then remove from the heat and add the vegetables.

5 Spoon into sterilized jars – you will need about six-eight depending on the size of your cauliflower – seal and store for at least three to four weeks before eating.