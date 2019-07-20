Grannys Piccalilli

Jess Murphy

Sat, Jul 20, 2019, 06:00

First published: Sat, Jul 20, 2019, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 20
  • Cooking Time: 5 mins
  • Course: Side Dish
  • Cuisine: British

Ingredients

  • 1 head of cauliflower, cut into bite-sized florets
  • 100g green beans, trimmed and cut into 2cm pieces
  • 1 red pepper, deseeded and thinly sliced
  • 1 yellow pepper, deseeded and thinly sliced
  • 1 cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 1 white onion, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 100g salt
  • 150g sugar
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 1 litre apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tbsp cornflour
  • 1 tbsp mustard seeds
  • 1.5 tbsps turmeric
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp coriander
  • 1 tsp ground ginger

Method

1 Cut the vegetables into small equal-sized pieces and cover with the salt. Mix well, cover and leave overnight in the fridge.
2 The next day, rinse the vegetables under cold water and drain well.
3 Bring the vinegar to the boil with the sugar, garlic, mustard seeds, turmeric, cumin, coriander and ginger and boil for two minutes. 
4 Mix the cornflour with a little cold water and add to the vinegar. Cook for another few minutes then remove from the heat and add the vegetables.
5 Spoon into sterilized jars – you will need about six-eight depending on the size of your cauliflower – seal and store for at least three to four weeks before eating.