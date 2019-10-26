Glazed ginger and miso chicken thighs

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 10 boneless chicken thighs

3tbsp white miso

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp toasted sesame oil

1 thumb of ginger, grated

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp red pepper flakes

4 tbsp honey

2 tsp black pepper

A few chopped spring onions and sesame seeds to garnish

Method

1. In a large mixing bowl, add the miso, soy and sesame oil. Whisk together till the miso has loosened and has fully mixed with the soy and sesame oil. Add the ginger, garlic and honey. Mix again and finish with black pepper and chilli flakes.

2. Set half the mix aside. Add the chicken thighs to the remainder in the mixing bowl and ensure the chicken is well covered in the marinade. Leave to marinate for at least one hour, but overnight in the fridge is best.

3. Heat a skillet on a low/medium heat. Place the chicken in the pan and fry on either side for 8-10 minutes, until nice and golden brown. Add half of the set aside marinade, continue to fry and turn the thighs for a further eight minutes.

4. Add the remainder of the marinade. The sauce should have rendered down and become sticky and coated the chicken thighs.

5. Remove the chicken from the pan and pour the excess sauce over the thighs.

6. Garnish with spring onions and sesame seeds.