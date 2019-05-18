Glazed baby back ribs
A tasty treat for ideal food low-key entertaining
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 120 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Barbecue
Ingredients
Method
- Put all the glaze ingredients in a mixing bowl and beat together well with a whisk. Set aside half of the glaze for later.
- Put the ribs in a large roasting dish and season generously with salt and pepper.
- Pour the glaze on the ribs, making sure they are well coated all over. This can be done a few hours before cooking, but overnight is even better.
- Preheat an oven to 160 degrees, Celsius or equivalent.
- Cover the dish with foil and place in the oven. Cook the ribs for two hours.
- Remove from the oven and allow them to rest for 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile, place the reserved glaze in a small saucepan and gently heat until it is bubbling. Uncover the meat and pour the hot glaze all over, again making sure they are well coated.
- Move the pork on to a chopping board and cut between each rib, using a sharp knife.
- Serve with plenty of napkins.
Ingredients
- 1kg baby back pork ribs (I prefer to use pork from pigs that have been allowed to roam free)
- 200g harissa paste
- 3tbsp wholegrain mustard
- 150g honey
- 3 tbsp soy sauce
- 3 tbp sherry vinegar
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper