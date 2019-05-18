Glazed baby back ribs

A tasty treat for ideal food low-key entertaining

Jess Murphy

Sat, May 18, 2019, 06:00

First published: Sat, May 18, 2019, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 120 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Barbecue

Ingredients

Method

  1. Put all the glaze ingredients in a mixing bowl and beat together well with a whisk. Set aside half of the glaze for later.
  2. Put the ribs in a large roasting dish and season generously with salt and pepper.
  3. Pour the glaze on the ribs, making sure they are well coated all over. This can be done a few hours before cooking, but overnight is even better.
  4. Preheat an oven to 160 degrees, Celsius or equivalent.
  5. Cover the dish with foil and place in the oven. Cook the ribs for two hours.
  6. Remove from the oven and allow them to rest for 10 minutes.
  7. Meanwhile, place the reserved glaze in a small saucepan and gently heat until it is bubbling. Uncover the meat and pour the hot glaze all over, again making sure they are well coated.
  8. Move the pork on to a chopping board and cut between each rib, using a sharp knife.
  9. Serve with plenty of napkins.

  • 1kg baby back pork ribs (I prefer to use pork from pigs that have been allowed to roam free)
  • 200g harissa paste
  • 3tbsp wholegrain mustard
  • 150g honey
  • 3 tbsp soy sauce
  • 3 tbp sherry vinegar
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper