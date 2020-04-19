Garlic bread spaghetti

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients 400g spaghetti

Olive oil

4 cloves garlic, crushed

300g breadcrumbs

3 tbsp chopped parsley

Zest of ½ lemon

Salt and black pepper

To serve: grated Parmesan

Method

1 Bring a large pan of water to the boil, add a good pinch of salt and cook the spaghetti for about 10 minutes, or until al dente. Keep back about one cupful of water but drain away the rest. Return the pasta to the pan with the cooking water, season well with salt and black pepper. Add a drizzle of olive oil.

2 While the pasta cooks, heat a wide frying pan over a medium heat. Add two to three tablespoons of olive oil and cook the garlic for a few seconds, before adding the breadcrumbs. Keep stirring for three or four minutes, ensuring nothing burns.

3 Tip the garlic crumbs into a bowl and stir through a good pinch of salt, parsley and the lemon zest.

4 Fold half of the crumbs through the spaghetti then divide into four bowls. Top each bowl with the remaining breadcrumbs and serve with grated Parmesan and a big green salad.