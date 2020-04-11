Fruit tartlets

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 25 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 100g plain flour, sieved

50g butter, at room temperature, cut into small pieces

50g caster sugar

½tsp vanilla extract

2 egg yolks

Crème pâtissière:

2 egg yolks

30g caster sugar

1tsp vanilla extract

25g plain flour

150ml milk

Fruit topping:

150g any fruit (mixed berries, kiwi, grapes)

Glaze:

2tbsp apricot jam

Squeeze of lemon juice



Method

1 You will need 4 x loose bottomed tartlet tins (10cm).

2 To make the pâte sucrée: Place the sieved flour directly onto a cool work surface (ideally a cold marble slab, but if that’s not possible, I briefly store the flour in the freezer to be sure it is cold). Create a well in the centre of the flour and add butter, sugar, vanilla and start combining the mixture using your fingertips. Next, add the egg yolks and continue to mix quickly with your fingertips to work in all the flour from the sides until the dough is smooth. Wrap the pastry in clingfilm and refrigerate for one hour. On a lightly floured, cool work surface, roll out the dough to a thickness of 2mm. Cut large circles of pastry and use to line the tartlet tins. Refrigerate until firm before baking.

3 Line the pastry cases with parchment paper and fill with baking beans, then bake in the preheated oven at 180 degrees Celsius, or equivalent, for 10-12 minutes, until they are a golden biscuit colour. Remove from the oven, lift off the paper and beans, brush the pastry with leftover egg white and put back in the oven for a further five minutes. When cool enough to handle carefully, release the pastries from the tins and leave to cool on a wire rack.

4 For the crème pâtissière: Whisk the egg yolks and sugar together until pale, then whisk in the vanilla and flour. Scald the milk by heating it to just below boiling point in a saucepan. Gradually whisk the hot milk into the egg mixture. Return to the cleaned out saucepan and stir as you bring the custard up to a boil for one minute, then reduce the heat and allow it to thicken by stirring over a low heat for approximately 10 minutes (keep scraping around the base and edges of the pot with a wooden spoon to avoid lumps). Transfer to a bowl, cover and store chilled.

5 To assemble the tartlets: Divide the crème pâtissière between the baked and cooled tartlets. Arrange sliced fruits decoratively on top.

6 For the glaze, gently heat the jam, add a tablespoon of water (or lemon juice if the jam is very sweet). Brush the fruit carefully with warm (not hot) glaze, using a pastry brush.