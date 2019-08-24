Fresh jalapeño salsa
- Makes: 1
- Cooking Time: 1 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 6 fresh jalapeños, thinly sliced into circles
- 8 tomatillos or green tomatoes, cut into chunks
- 1 bunch coriander, roughly chopped
- 1 red onion, finely chopped
- 1 green pepper, finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 20mls olive oil
- 3 limes, zest and juice
- Salt and pepper
Method
1. Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl.
2. Season to taste. This salsa can be pretty spicy so add less jalapeños if you like it milder.