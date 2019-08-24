Fresh jalapeño salsa

Jess Murphy

Sat, Aug 24, 2019, 06:00

First published: Sat, Aug 24, 2019, 06:00

   
  • Makes: 1
  • Cooking Time: 1 mins
  • Course: Side Dish
  • Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients

  • 6 fresh jalapeños, thinly sliced into circles
  • 8 tomatillos or green tomatoes, cut into chunks
  • 1 bunch coriander, roughly chopped
  • 1 red onion, finely chopped
  • 1 green pepper, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 20mls olive oil
  • 3 limes, zest and juice
  • Salt and pepper

Method

1. Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl.  

2. Season to taste. This salsa can be pretty spicy so add less jalapeños if you like it milder. 