Fresh jalapeño salsa

Makes: 1

Cooking Time: 1 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 6 fresh jalapeños, thinly sliced into circles

8 tomatillos or green tomatoes, cut into chunks

1 bunch coriander, roughly chopped

1 red onion, finely chopped

1 green pepper, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

20mls olive oil

3 limes, zest and juice

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl.

2. Season to taste. This salsa can be pretty spicy so add less jalapeños if you like it milder.