Florence fennel, radicchio and apple salad with roasted pecans

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 5 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 2 bulbs fennel

1 head radicchio, torn

2 Granny Smith apples

Half bunch fresh dill, finely chopped

2 large lemons, juiced and zested

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

40g pecans

2 tsp Cajun seasoning

2 tsp demerara sugar

Sea salt and cracked black pepper

Method

1. Preheat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius or equivalent.

2. Place the pecans on a lined baking tray, season with demerara sugar, Cajun and a drizzle of olive oil.

3. Roast for three to five minutes, give the pecans a mix and roast for a further three to five minutes. Keep an eye on them because the will cook quickly.

4. Remove from the oven and set aside.

5. Put the juice and zest of the lemons into a large mixing bowl.

6. Thinly the fennel and add straight to the lemon juice, so it doesn’t go brown.

7. Core the apples and slice into thin wedges and add them to the bowl.

8. Add the torn radcchio and dill and season generously with salt and pepper.

9. Transfer to a serving dish, scatter the roasted pecans over the top and serve.