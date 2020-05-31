Fish with chorizo and pesto

Lilly Higgins

Sun, May 31, 2020, 05:55

  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 20 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients

  • 1 clove garlic
  • 80g mixed leaves (rocket, herbs, mustard leaf etc)
  • 25g roughly grated Parmesan
  • 80ml olive oil
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • Black pepper and sea salt
  • 4 portions of cod, hake or pollock
  • 100g chorizo, thinly sliced
  • 2 x tins cooked cannellini or butter beans, drained and rinsed
Method

1 Preheat your oven to 200 degrees. Place the garlic, mixed leaves, Parmesan, olive oil and lemon juice into a blender or food processor. Mix till it forms a rough paste. Season to taste with plenty of black pepper and salt. It may need a little more lemon juice. Set aside. 

2 Drizzle a little olive oil on a tray. Place the fish on top and season with salt and pepper. Arrange the slices of chorizo onto the fish. Cook in the oven for 12-15 minutes, until the fish is cooked through and the chorizo is crisp. 

3 Meanwhile, place the beans with a few tablespoons of water into a small pan over a high heat. Once they’re warm and the water has evaporated, stir through the pesto. Divide the beans between four plates and top with the fish. 