Fennel and citrus salad

Jess Murphy

Sat, Jun 15, 2019, 03:00

First published: Sat, Jun 15, 2019, 03:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 1 mins
  • Course: Salads
  • Cuisine: Vegetarian

Ingredients

  • 4 oranges (or you can use grapefruit instead)
  • 4 fennel bulbs
  • 3 Granny Smith apples
  • 40ml apple cider vinegar
  • 20g raw Irish honey
  • 60ml olive oil 

Method

1 Peel the oranges and slice them into wheels.

2 Slice the apple and fennel thinly, on a mandolin if you have one. Reserve the frothy fennel fronds.

3 Whisk together the vinegar, honey and olive oil to make a dressing.

4 Put everything into a large dish, pour the dressing over the top and toss together.

5 Add the herby tops of the fennel and garnish with the orange wheels. This is the perfect salad to cut through the richness of the pork.