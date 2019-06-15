Fennel and citrus salad

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 1 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: Vegetarian

Ingredients 4 oranges (or you can use grapefruit instead)

4 fennel bulbs

3 Granny Smith apples

40ml apple cider vinegar

20g raw Irish honey

60ml olive oil

Method

1 Peel the oranges and slice them into wheels.

2 Slice the apple and fennel thinly, on a mandolin if you have one. Reserve the frothy fennel fronds.

3 Whisk together the vinegar, honey and olive oil to make a dressing.

4 Put everything into a large dish, pour the dressing over the top and toss together.

5 Add the herby tops of the fennel and garnish with the orange wheels. This is the perfect salad to cut through the richness of the pork.