Fennel and citrus salad
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 1 mins
- Course: Salads
- Cuisine: Vegetarian
Ingredients
- 4 oranges (or you can use grapefruit instead)
- 4 fennel bulbs
- 3 Granny Smith apples
- 40ml apple cider vinegar
- 20g raw Irish honey
- 60ml olive oil
Method
1 Peel the oranges and slice them into wheels.
2 Slice the apple and fennel thinly, on a mandolin if you have one. Reserve the frothy fennel fronds.
3 Whisk together the vinegar, honey and olive oil to make a dressing.
4 Put everything into a large dish, pour the dressing over the top and toss together.
5 Add the herby tops of the fennel and garnish with the orange wheels. This is the perfect salad to cut through the richness of the pork.