Falafel with tahini sauce

Makes: 14

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Ingredients FOR THE TAHINI SAUCE:

100g light tahini

80ml water

2tbs lemon juice

1 clove crushed garlic

Pinch sea salt



FOR THE FALAFEL:

3 spring onions or 1 small onion

1 clove garlic

2tbs chopped flat-leaf parsley

2tbs chopped coriander

250g soaked chickpeas (125g dried chickpeas that have been soaked for eight hours)

1tbs ground cumin

½tsp cinnamon

1tsp baking powder

1tsp salt

2tbs flour

3tbs sesame seeds

Neutral vegetable oil like sunflower or vegetable

TO SERVE:

Tahini sauce

Warm flatbread

Pickled vegetables

Hummus

Method

1 To make the tahini sauce, simply mix all of the ingredients together and set aside.

2 Blitz the onion, garlic and herbs in a food processor. Add the chickpeas and pulse till it forms a thick, chunky paste. Use a spoon to scoop out a small amount and shape it in your hands. If it holds its shape then it’s the correct texture, otherwise blend it a little more until it comes together.

3 Tip the chickpea mix into a bowl and add the spices, salt, baking powder and flour. Mix to combine well. This mix can be made up to two days ahead of when you’ll need it.

4 I find it easier to form into balls using damp hands, so take a tablespoon of the mix and shape with your damp hands. It should be about the size of a walnut.

5 Fill a medium-sized saucepan with vegetable oil to a depth of 7cm. Sprinkle each ball with sesame seeds, then lower into the hot oil carefully, leaving to cook for three to four minutes. Don’t overcrowd the pan.

6 Drain on kitchen paper and serve right away with the tahini sauce and pickled vegetables.