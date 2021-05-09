Falafel with tahini sauce
- Makes: 14
- Cooking Time: 10 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Ingredients
- FOR THE TAHINI SAUCE:
- 100g light tahini
- 80ml water
- 2tbs lemon juice
- 1 clove crushed garlic
- Pinch sea salt
- FOR THE FALAFEL:
- 3 spring onions or 1 small onion
- 1 clove garlic
- 2tbs chopped flat-leaf parsley
- 2tbs chopped coriander
- 250g soaked chickpeas (125g dried chickpeas that have been soaked for eight hours)
- 1tbs ground cumin
- ½tsp cinnamon
- 1tsp baking powder
- 1tsp salt
- 2tbs flour
- 3tbs sesame seeds
- Neutral vegetable oil like sunflower or vegetable
- TO SERVE:
- Tahini sauce
- Warm flatbread
- Pickled vegetables
- Hummus
Method
1 To make the tahini sauce, simply mix all of the ingredients together and set aside.
2 Blitz the onion, garlic and herbs in a food processor. Add the chickpeas and pulse till it forms a thick, chunky paste. Use a spoon to scoop out a small amount and shape it in your hands. If it holds its shape then it’s the correct texture, otherwise blend it a little more until it comes together.
3 Tip the chickpea mix into a bowl and add the spices, salt, baking powder and flour. Mix to combine well. This mix can be made up to two days ahead of when you’ll need it.
4 I find it easier to form into balls using damp hands, so take a tablespoon of the mix and shape with your damp hands. It should be about the size of a walnut.
5 Fill a medium-sized saucepan with vegetable oil to a depth of 7cm. Sprinkle each ball with sesame seeds, then lower into the hot oil carefully, leaving to cook for three to four minutes. Don’t overcrowd the pan.
6 Drain on kitchen paper and serve right away with the tahini sauce and pickled vegetables.