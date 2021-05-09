Falafel with tahini sauce

Lilly Higgins

Sun, May 9, 2021, 05:55

First published: Sun, May 9, 2021, 05:55

   
  • Makes: 14
  • Cooking Time: 10 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Ingredients

  • FOR THE TAHINI SAUCE:
  • 100g light tahini
  • 80ml water
  • 2tbs lemon juice
  • 1 clove crushed garlic
  • Pinch sea salt
  •  
  • FOR THE FALAFEL:
  • 3 spring onions or 1 small onion
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 2tbs chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 2tbs chopped coriander
  • 250g soaked chickpeas (125g dried chickpeas that have been soaked for eight hours)
  • 1tbs ground cumin
  • ½tsp cinnamon
  • 1tsp baking powder
  • 1tsp salt
  • 2tbs flour
  • 3tbs sesame seeds
  • Neutral vegetable oil like sunflower or vegetable
  • TO SERVE:
  • Tahini sauce
  • Warm flatbread
  • Pickled vegetables
  • Hummus

Method

1 To make the tahini sauce, simply mix all of the ingredients together and set aside. 

2 Blitz the onion, garlic and herbs in a food processor. Add the chickpeas and pulse till it forms a thick, chunky paste. Use a spoon to scoop out a small amount and shape it in your hands. If it holds its shape then it’s the correct texture, otherwise blend it a little more until it comes together.

3 Tip the chickpea mix into a bowl and add the spices, salt, baking powder and flour. Mix to combine well. This mix can be made up to two days ahead of when you’ll need it.

4 I find it easier to form into balls using damp hands, so take a tablespoon of the mix and shape with your damp hands. It should be about the size of a walnut.

5 Fill a medium-sized saucepan with vegetable oil to a depth of 7cm. Sprinkle each ball with sesame seeds, then lower into the hot oil carefully, leaving to cook for three to four minutes. Don’t overcrowd the pan.

6 Drain on kitchen paper and serve right away with the tahini sauce and pickled vegetables.