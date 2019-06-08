Easy pound cake: a recipe that every baker should keep in their repertoire

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 450g butter, at room temperature

450g caster sugar

450g eggs (approximately 8 large)

Zest of 2 lemons

450g plain flour

Pinch salt

Icing sugar, to dust on top

Method

1 Preheat oven to 180 degrees, fan, or equivalent. Line 2 x 2lb loaf tins with baking parchment.

2 In a large mixing bowl, and using an electrical mixer, first briefly beat the butter to soften it, then add the sugar. Continue whisking the butter and sugar together to create a light and fluffy consistency (it will take about three minutes, so scrape down the sides of the bowl occasionally to ensure all the mixture is creamed).

3 On a slow speed setting, add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each egg and until all are all incorporated.

4 Add in the lemon zest.

5 Sieve the flour and salt into a separate bowl. In three batches, use a large spatula to fold the flour into the batter, making sure each batch of flour is fully incorporated before adding the next. Stop mixing once all the flour is mixed in without any flour pockets remaining.

6 Divide the batter evenly between the prepared loaf tins (there is no need to smooth the top, but you can if you like). Bake both loafs on the middle shelf of the preheated oven for one hour. The cake is cooked when it looks well risen and golden; the top should spring back when lightly touched with a fingertip (once cooked, a skewer inserted into the centre of the cake should come out clean).

7 When both cakes are done, let the cakes sit in the tins for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

8 Dust with icing sugar and serve cut into individual slices. They can be stored for three to four days if wrapped tightly in clingfilm and left at room temperature.

Variation: Create different versions with the addition of spices, vanilla, cocoa powder, coffee essence, lime zest, nuts and chocolate chips.