Dirty rice

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Caribbean

Ingredients 2 tbsp olive oil

85g minced pork

85g chicken livers, very finely chopped

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 green pepper, finely chopped

2 celery stalk, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 bay leaves

4 tsp cajun spice seasoning (make your own, see below, or buy it)

2 tbsp brandy (or water)

600g long grain white rice

800ml stock or water

3 tbsp butter



Cajun seasoning mix:

2 tbsp salt

1 tbsp dried oregano

1 tbsppaprika

1 tbsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp black pepper

1 tsp dried thyme



Method

If you’re making the cajun seasoning, combine all of the listed ingredients in a jar and shake to combine. Set aside till needed.

Heat the oil in a large pan over a medium high heat. Add the chicken liver and minced pork and brown for 5-10 minutes until nicely coloured. Add the finely chopped pepper, onion, celery and garlic. Cook for about 8 minutes. Add the bay leaves, four teaspoons of cajun seasoning mix and cook for 30 seconds till fragrant. Pour over the brandy or water to deglaze the pan and scrape any brown pieces from the base. This is where the flavour really is.

Add the rice and stir to combine well. Pour over the stock and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and place the lid on the pan. Leave to simmer till the rice is cooked and liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes.

Remove the pan from the heat and stir through the butter. Taste for seasoning. Cover and leave to sit for a few minutes before serving on a large platter garnished with the sliced spring onion.