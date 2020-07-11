Deconstructed cheesecake with summer berry coulis

Vanessa Greenwood

DECONSTRUCTED SUMMER BERRY CHEESECAKEVanessa Greenwood- Photo by Harry WeirPhotography

DECONSTRUCTED SUMMER BERRY CHEESECAKEVanessa Greenwood- Photo by Harry WeirPhotography

Sat, Jul 11, 2020, 06:00

First published: Sat, Jul 11, 2020, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 15 mins
  • Course: Dessert
  • Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

  • For the cream cheese mousse:
  • 250g mascarpone cheese
  • 150g good quality cream cheese
  • 25g caster sugar
  • ½ tsp vanilla extract
  • 100ml fresh cream
  • Zest of ½ lemon/lime (plus juice for coulis)
  • For summer berry coulis:
  • 250g-300g fresh strawberries or raspberries
  • 3 tbsp icing sugar
  • For the chocolate soil:
  • 50g sugar
  • 50g ground almonds
  • 30g plain flour
  • 25g cocoa powder
  • 35g melted butter
  • Garnish: toasted flaked almonds (or fresh mint)

Method

1 In a bowl, beat together the mascarpone, cream cheese, sugar, zest and vanilla until combined.

2 In a separate bowl whip the cream. Gently fold the cream into the cream cheese mix, until the mixture resembles a light mousse (don’t whisk too vigorously as the cream may split).

3 For the berry coulis: put half of the raspberries and strawberries in a blender with the icing sugar and blend to create a fruit coulis (add a dash of lemon juice to suit your taste).

4 For the chocolate soil: mix all ingredients together in a small bowl and spread evenly on a lined baking sheet. Bake at 160 degrees for 20 minutes, stirring every five minutes.

5 To assemble in glasses: add a tablespoon of chocolate soil to the base of each glass. Spoon in a layer of cream cheese mousse. Spoon some reserved berries on top of the mousse and then a little coulis in each glass. Continue laying up all the ingredients. Finish with toasted flaked almonds. Variation Substitute peach or orange segments instead of berries in the layers.