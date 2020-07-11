Deconstructed cheesecake with summer berry coulis

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients For the cream cheese mousse:

250g mascarpone cheese

150g good quality cream cheese

25g caster sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

100ml fresh cream

Zest of ½ lemon/lime (plus juice for coulis)

For summer berry coulis:

250g-300g fresh strawberries or raspberries

3 tbsp icing sugar

For the chocolate soil:

50g sugar

50g ground almonds

30g plain flour

25g cocoa powder

35g melted butter

Garnish: toasted flaked almonds (or fresh mint)

Method

1 In a bowl, beat together the mascarpone, cream cheese, sugar, zest and vanilla until combined.

2 In a separate bowl whip the cream. Gently fold the cream into the cream cheese mix, until the mixture resembles a light mousse (don’t whisk too vigorously as the cream may split).

3 For the berry coulis: put half of the raspberries and strawberries in a blender with the icing sugar and blend to create a fruit coulis (add a dash of lemon juice to suit your taste).

4 For the chocolate soil: mix all ingredients together in a small bowl and spread evenly on a lined baking sheet. Bake at 160 degrees for 20 minutes, stirring every five minutes.

5 To assemble in glasses: add a tablespoon of chocolate soil to the base of each glass. Spoon in a layer of cream cheese mousse. Spoon some reserved berries on top of the mousse and then a little coulis in each glass. Continue laying up all the ingredients. Finish with toasted flaked almonds. Variation Substitute peach or orange segments instead of berries in the layers.