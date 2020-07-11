Deconstructed cheesecake with summer berry coulis
DECONSTRUCTED SUMMER BERRY CHEESECAKEVanessa Greenwood- Photo by Harry WeirPhotography
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 15 mins
- Course: Dessert
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- For the cream cheese mousse:
- 250g mascarpone cheese
- 150g good quality cream cheese
- 25g caster sugar
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
- 100ml fresh cream
- Zest of ½ lemon/lime (plus juice for coulis)
- For summer berry coulis:
- 250g-300g fresh strawberries or raspberries
- 3 tbsp icing sugar
- For the chocolate soil:
- 50g sugar
- 50g ground almonds
- 30g plain flour
- 25g cocoa powder
- 35g melted butter
- Garnish: toasted flaked almonds (or fresh mint)
Method
1 In a bowl, beat together the mascarpone, cream cheese, sugar, zest and vanilla until combined.
2 In a separate bowl whip the cream. Gently fold the cream into the cream cheese mix, until the mixture resembles a light mousse (don’t whisk too vigorously as the cream may split).
3 For the berry coulis: put half of the raspberries and strawberries in a blender with the icing sugar and blend to create a fruit coulis (add a dash of lemon juice to suit your taste).
4 For the chocolate soil: mix all ingredients together in a small bowl and spread evenly on a lined baking sheet. Bake at 160 degrees for 20 minutes, stirring every five minutes.
5 To assemble in glasses: add a tablespoon of chocolate soil to the base of each glass. Spoon in a layer of cream cheese mousse. Spoon some reserved berries on top of the mousse and then a little coulis in each glass. Continue laying up all the ingredients. Finish with toasted flaked almonds. Variation Substitute peach or orange segments instead of berries in the layers.