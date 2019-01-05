Danish smørrebrød

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Nordic

Ingredients 1 loaf proper rye bread

100g smoked salmon (we use Sally Barnes)

75g soft cheese or creme fraiche

50g celeriac, sliced very thinly

1 radicchio or other bitter salad leaf

2 soft boiled eggs

Method

Put your eggs in a saucepan small enough to ensure they’re not rolling around. Fill it with enough water to cover the eggs by around 1cm.

Bring the water up to the boil, when large bubbles are breaking on the surface quickly take the pan off the heat and cover.

Leave them in the hot water for seven minutes for a firm, creamy yolk with a white that is set.

Cut four thin slices from the rye loaf.

Spread with the soft cheese and start building your funky, open sandwiches. Curl the celeriac and salmon garnishing and decorate with the bitter leaves and soft boiled eggs.

I like to present these on parchment. In all fairness, these are almost too pretty to eat.