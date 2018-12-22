Crunchy Portobello mushrooms with cashew queso

Makes: 1

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Vegan

Ingredients 8 Portobello mushrooms

200ml Sriracha hot sauce

200g plain flour

Salt and pepper to season

500ml oat milk

300g panko breadcrumbs

20g dried oregano

20g dried dill

Oil for frying



For the queso

200g cashew nuts

300g nutritional yeast

40g jalapeños

20ml cider vinegar

1 large smashed clove of garlic

40ml olive oil

Salt and pepper to season

Method

Preheat the oven to 160°C. Trim and clean the mushrooms. Rub them in the Sriracha and bake for 10 minutes so they are partially cooked, then cool. (You can do this the night before.)

Once cooled, take three bowls. Put the flour in the first and oat milk, salt and pepper in the second. Put the panko in the third and mix in the oregano and dill.

Dip the mushrooms in each bowl starting with the flour, then the oat milk, making sure they are fully covered. Finally coat them in panko and set aside.

Heat the oil in a wide frying pan and fry the coated mushrooms until crispy and dark brown in colour.

To make the cashew queso, soak the cashews in water for 24 hours. They should be fat and plump. Pop them into a blender or NutriBullet with the rest of the ingredients and blitz until smooth. Test for seasoning and adjust if required.

The queso will last in the fridge for a week. Serve it on toast, as a dip or on its own with crunchy radicchio or roasted roots.