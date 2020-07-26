Crispy salt and pepper tofu.

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Asian

Ingredients 450g block of firm/pressed tofu

4tbsp cornflour

Pinch sea salt

Light olive oil for cooking

3tbsp chopped chives or spring onions

For the seasoning:

½tsp sugar

½tsp Chinese five spice

½tsp black or white pepper

1½tsp fine sea salt

To serve:

Boiled rice or noodles, green beans or broccoli



Method

1 Place the cornflour in a wide shallow bowl and stir through a pinch of salt. Cut the tofu into chunky, almost bitesize squares. Tumble the tofu cubes in the cornflour to coat them. You may need to use a spoon.

2 Pour about 2cm depth of light olive oil into a wide, heavy-based pan. Place over a high heat. Shallow fry the cubed tofu in batches, turning so that each side gets lightly golden and crisp.

3 Meanwhile, combine all of the seasoning ingredients in a little bowl.

4 Once the tofu is cooked, drain on kitchen paper to remove excess oil.

5 Briefly fry the chopped chives or spring onion in the oil till it loses any raw taste and begins to crisp up. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper. Serve the crispy tofu on a bowl of white rice or noodles and scatter with the salty seasoning. Garnish with the chives or spring onion and serve with green beans or broccoli.