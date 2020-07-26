Crispy salt and pepper tofu

Lilly Higgins

Sun, Jul 26, 2020

  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 20 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Asian

Ingredients

  • 450g block of firm/pressed tofu
  • 4tbsp cornflour
  • Pinch sea salt
  • Light olive oil for cooking
  • 3tbsp chopped chives or spring onions
  • For the seasoning:
  • ½tsp sugar
  • ½tsp Chinese five spice
  • ½tsp black or white pepper
  • 1½tsp fine sea salt
  • To serve:
  • Boiled rice or noodles, green beans or broccoli
Method

1 Place the cornflour in a wide shallow bowl and stir through a pinch of salt. Cut the tofu into chunky, almost bitesize squares. Tumble the tofu cubes in the cornflour to coat them. You may need to use a spoon.  

2 Pour about 2cm depth of light olive oil into a wide, heavy-based pan. Place over a high heat. Shallow fry the cubed tofu in batches, turning so that each side gets lightly golden and crisp. 

3 Meanwhile, combine all of the seasoning ingredients in a little bowl.

4 Once the tofu is cooked, drain on kitchen paper to remove excess oil. 

5 Briefly fry the chopped chives or spring onion in the oil till it loses any raw taste and begins to crisp up. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper. Serve the crispy tofu on a bowl of white rice or noodles and scatter with the salty seasoning. Garnish with the chives or spring onion and serve with green beans or broccoli.