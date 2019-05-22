Crispy Parmesan cauliflower

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 1 cauliflower

100g butter, melted

70g breadcrumbs

1 tsp smoked sweet paprika

50g finely grated Parmesan

2 ripe avocados

Juice of 1 lime

Ahalf to 1 tsp finely chopped jalapenos

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander

To serve: Warm flour or corn tortillas

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

2. Place the melted butter in a shallow bowl. Place the breadcrumbs, Parmesan and smoked paprika in another shallow bowl.

3. Remove the outer leaves from the cauliflower and divide it into bite size florets. Dip each one into the melted butter and then the bread crumb mix. Place on a tray lined with baking paper and bake for 30 minutes, turning half way through.

4. To make the guacamole, mash the avocados with the juice of a lime, the finely chopped coriander and jalapeños. Seasons to taste with salt. Serve the crispy cauliflower in warm flour tortillas with the guacamole.