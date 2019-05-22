Crispy Parmesan cauliflower
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 1 cauliflower
- 100g butter, melted
- 70g breadcrumbs
- 1 tsp smoked sweet paprika
- 50g finely grated Parmesan
- 2 ripe avocados
- Juice of 1 lime
- Ahalf to 1 tsp finely chopped jalapenos
- 2 tbsp finely chopped coriander
- To serve: Warm flour or corn tortillas
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
2. Place the melted butter in a shallow bowl. Place the breadcrumbs, Parmesan and smoked paprika in another shallow bowl.
3. Remove the outer leaves from the cauliflower and divide it into bite size florets. Dip each one into the melted butter and then the bread crumb mix. Place on a tray lined with baking paper and bake for 30 minutes, turning half way through.
4. To make the guacamole, mash the avocados with the juice of a lime, the finely chopped coriander and jalapeños. Seasons to taste with salt. Serve the crispy cauliflower in warm flour tortillas with the guacamole.