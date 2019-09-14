Corn and Bacon Chowder

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 20ml vegetable oil

1tsp fennel seeds

2 bay leaves

200g smoked streaky bacon, chopped

1 red chilli, deseeded and chopped

2 white onions, chopped

1 fennel bulb, chopped

3 sticks celery, chopped

500ml vegetable stock

4 large potatoes, cubed

200ml double cream

250g sweetcorn, fresh or frozen

1 handful flat leaf parsley, roughly chopped

1 handful fresh coriander, roughly chopped

Sea salt and cracked black pepper



Method

1. Add the oil to a large saucepan set over a medium heat.

2. Once the oil has heated up, add the fennel seeds and bay leaves. Cook for two minutes, till fragrant and toasted.

3. Add the bacon and fry for five to eight minutes until the fat has nicely rendered off and the bacon and has crisped up.

4. Now add the chilli, onions, fennel and celery. Add a pinch of salt and pepper and sweat the vegetables down till soft and translucent. This should take about 10 minutes. Stir occasionally to prevent it from sticking.

5. Add the vegetable stock and once simmering, add the potatoes. Continue cooking until the potatoes have become tender, about 12-15 minutes.

6. Add the double cream and sweetcorn, and cook for a further five minutes.

7. Season to taste. Just before serving, garnish with the fresh herbs. You can also top it with an extra rasher of crisp bacon, if you like. Serve the chowder with fresh bread and butter.