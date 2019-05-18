Cobb salad with blue cheese ranch dressing.

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 1 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: American

COBB SALAD

Ingredients

100g cooked ham or bacon, roughly chopped

2 cooked chicken breasts, sliced

6 hardboiled eggs, quartered

1 large carrot, grated

3 celery sticks, cut into chunks

Quarter of a red cabbage, thinly sliced

6 radishes, quartered

For the blue cheese ranch dressing

100g buttermilk

30g apple cider vinegar

10g Dijon mustard

120g blue cheese (we use Young Buck)

30g mayonnaise

1 clove garlic, minced

Handful of flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

Salt and black pepper

Method

Start by making the dressing. Using a large mixing bowl or processor, add the buttermilk, vinegar and Dijon mustard and mix.

Crumble in the blue cheese, you can have it as chunky as you like.

Add the mayo, garlic and parsley. Season to taste. If the dressing seems too thick, add a bit more buttermilk. Set aside. This will keep for up to a week in the fridge.

Arrange the ingredients into sections on a large serving dish or platter. When ready to serve, pour the blue cheese dressing generously all over the salad, or let your guests serve themselves.