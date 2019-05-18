Cobb salad with blue cheese ranch dressing
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 1 mins
- Course: Salads
- Cuisine: American
Ingredients
Method
COBB SALAD
Ingredients
100g cooked ham or bacon, roughly chopped
2 cooked chicken breasts, sliced
6 hardboiled eggs, quartered
1 large carrot, grated
3 celery sticks, cut into chunks
Quarter of a red cabbage, thinly sliced
6 radishes, quartered
For the blue cheese ranch dressing
100g buttermilk
30g apple cider vinegar
10g Dijon mustard
120g blue cheese (we use Young Buck)
30g mayonnaise
1 clove garlic, minced
Handful of flat leaf parsley, finely chopped
Salt and black pepper
Method
Start by making the dressing. Using a large mixing bowl or processor, add the buttermilk, vinegar and Dijon mustard and mix.
Crumble in the blue cheese, you can have it as chunky as you like.
Add the mayo, garlic and parsley. Season to taste. If the dressing seems too thick, add a bit more buttermilk. Set aside. This will keep for up to a week in the fridge.
Arrange the ingredients into sections on a large serving dish or platter. When ready to serve, pour the blue cheese dressing generously all over the salad, or let your guests serve themselves.