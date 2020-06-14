Cobb salad
Cobb salad.
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Salads
- Cuisine: American
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- 2 chicken breasts
- 200g bacon lardons
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1tbsp Dijon mustard
- 60ml olive oil
- ½tsp honey
- 400g salad leaves
- 3 tomatoes, cut into thick wedges
- 1 ripe avocado, in thick slices
- Sea salt and black pepper
Method
1 Boil the eggs for five minutes, drain and place in a bowl with ice and water. This will ensure you get a perfectly boiled egg that still has a soft yolk. Peel the eggs once cool and set aside.
2 Butterfly the chicken breasts flat (slice through the breast horizontally and open it up like a book), season with salt and brush with olive oil. Grill or barbecue till cooked through, then set aside.
3 Fry the bacon lardons in a dry pan till crispy. Set aside.
4 Pour the olive oil and vinegar into a small jar. Add the mustard, honey, salt and black pepper. Screw the lid on and shake till combined. Taste for seasoning.
5 To assemble the salad, layer the torn lettuce leaves on a large platter. Add the tomato and avocado slices, along with the chicken and eggs. Scatter the bacon lardons over the top, then drizzle everything with the dressing. Serve right away.