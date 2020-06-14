Cobb salad

Lilly Higgins

Cobb salad.

Sun, Jun 14, 2020, 05:55

Sun, Jun 14, 2020

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 30 mins
  • Course: Salads
  • Cuisine: American

Ingredients

  • 4 eggs
  • 2 chicken breasts
  • 200g bacon lardons
  • 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 60ml olive oil
  • ½tsp honey
  • 400g salad leaves
  • 3 tomatoes, cut into thick wedges
  • 1 ripe avocado, in thick slices
  • Sea salt and black pepper
Method

 1 Boil the eggs for five minutes, drain and place in a bowl with ice and water. This will ensure you get a perfectly boiled egg that still has a soft yolk. Peel the eggs once cool and set aside. 

2 Butterfly the chicken breasts flat (slice through the breast horizontally and open it up like a book), season with salt and brush with olive oil. Grill or barbecue till cooked through, then set aside. 

3 Fry the bacon lardons in a dry pan till crispy. Set aside.

4 Pour the olive oil and vinegar into a small jar. Add the mustard, honey, salt and black pepper. Screw the lid on and shake till combined. Taste for seasoning. 

5 To assemble the salad, layer the torn lettuce leaves on a large platter. Add the tomato and avocado slices, along with the chicken and eggs. Scatter the bacon lardons over the top, then drizzle everything with the dressing. Serve right away. 