Cobb salad.

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: American

Ingredients 4 eggs

2 chicken breasts

200g bacon lardons

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1tbsp Dijon mustard

60ml olive oil

½tsp honey

400g salad leaves

3 tomatoes, cut into thick wedges

1 ripe avocado, in thick slices

Sea salt and black pepper



Method

1 Boil the eggs for five minutes, drain and place in a bowl with ice and water. This will ensure you get a perfectly boiled egg that still has a soft yolk. Peel the eggs once cool and set aside.

2 Butterfly the chicken breasts flat (slice through the breast horizontally and open it up like a book), season with salt and brush with olive oil. Grill or barbecue till cooked through, then set aside.

3 Fry the bacon lardons in a dry pan till crispy. Set aside.

4 Pour the olive oil and vinegar into a small jar. Add the mustard, honey, salt and black pepper. Screw the lid on and shake till combined. Taste for seasoning.

5 To assemble the salad, layer the torn lettuce leaves on a large platter. Add the tomato and avocado slices, along with the chicken and eggs. Scatter the bacon lardons over the top, then drizzle everything with the dressing. Serve right away.