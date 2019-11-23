Cider glazed turnips with Crozier Blue and chard

Paul Flynn

Cider glazed turnips with Crozier Blue and chard

Sat, Nov 23, 2019, 06:00

  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 30 mins
  • Course: Side Dish
  • Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

  • Knob of butter
  • 1 small turnip, peeled and diced into 1 cm pieces (you will need a good knife for this as it can be a little tricky)
  • 300ml cider
  • 1tbs demerara sugar
  • Pinch of ground allspice
  • Sprig of fresh thyme
  • 200g Crozier Blue cheese, broken into uneven chunks
  • Handful of chard (can be hard to get, use whatever greens you can find)
  • Drizzle of olive oil
  • A few drops of red or white wine vinegar
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Preheat an oven to 180 degrees or equivalent.

2. Place the butter, cider, turnip and thyme in a frying pan. Cover and cook for 10 minutes.

3. Remove the lid, add the sugar, salt and pepper and cook the turnips gently down into a sticky glaze. 

4. Dress the greens with the olive oil and vinegar. Season and alternate on top of the warm turnips, along with the Crozier Blue. 