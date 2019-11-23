Cider glazed turnips with Crozier Blue and chard
Cider glazed turnips with Crozier Blue and chard
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- Knob of butter
- 1 small turnip, peeled and diced into 1 cm pieces (you will need a good knife for this as it can be a little tricky)
- 300ml cider
- 1tbs demerara sugar
- Pinch of ground allspice
- Sprig of fresh thyme
- 200g Crozier Blue cheese, broken into uneven chunks
- Handful of chard (can be hard to get, use whatever greens you can find)
- Drizzle of olive oil
- A few drops of red or white wine vinegar
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
1. Preheat an oven to 180 degrees or equivalent.
2. Place the butter, cider, turnip and thyme in a frying pan. Cover and cook for 10 minutes.
3. Remove the lid, add the sugar, salt and pepper and cook the turnips gently down into a sticky glaze.
4. Dress the greens with the olive oil and vinegar. Season and alternate on top of the warm turnips, along with the Crozier Blue.