Cider glazed turnips with Crozier Blue and chard

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients Knob of butter

1 small turnip, peeled and diced into 1 cm pieces (you will need a good knife for this as it can be a little tricky)

300ml cider

1tbs demerara sugar

Pinch of ground allspice

Sprig of fresh thyme

200g Crozier Blue cheese, broken into uneven chunks

Handful of chard (can be hard to get, use whatever greens you can find)

Drizzle of olive oil

A few drops of red or white wine vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

1. Preheat an oven to 180 degrees or equivalent.

2. Place the butter, cider, turnip and thyme in a frying pan. Cover and cook for 10 minutes.

3. Remove the lid, add the sugar, salt and pepper and cook the turnips gently down into a sticky glaze.

4. Dress the greens with the olive oil and vinegar. Season and alternate on top of the warm turnips, along with the Crozier Blue.