Chocolate mocha squares

Makes: 20

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients Chocolate oat base:

200g butter

200g caster sugar

60g golden syrup

200g porridge oat flakes

200g self-raising flour

50g unsweetened cocoa powder

Mocha fudge icing:

200g icing sugar, sieved

50g butter, room temperature, cubed

1 tbsp water

1 tbsp coffee essence (or strong espresso coffee)

To decorate:

100g dark chocolate, melted



Method

1. Preheat an oven to 180 degrees Celsius, or equivalent. Line a 28x18cm baking tin with parchment paper.

2. For the chocolate oat base: In a medium saucepan, over a medium heat, melt the butter, sugar and golden syrup together until the sugar is fully dissolved.

3. In a mixing bowl combine the oats, flour, and cocoa powder.

4. Pour the melted ingredients into the dry mixture and stir until evenly distributed and the mixture appears moist.

5. Transfer the mixture into the lined baking tray.

6. Bake on the middle shelf of the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes or until the surface appears slightly dry. Set aside while you make the mocha fudge layer.

7. For the mocha fudge icing: Place the icing sugar, butter, water and coffee essence in a medium-size heavy-based saucepan, heat gradually until fully combined, to a smooth consistency.

8. Spread the mocha icing evenly over the pre-baked base, using a spatula to spread it into an even layer, and refrigerate for 30 minutes, or until the fudge is set.

9. For the chocolate drizzle: Melt the chocolate in a bain marie (a bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water). Drizzle the melted chocolate over the surface of the mocha fudge layer. Refrigerate until the chocolate layer hardens.

10. To portion, remove from the fridge, wait 10 minutes and cut as desired into neat bars, squares or triangles with a very sharp knife.

Variation: You can omit the coffee flavour by replacing coffee essence with cocoa powder (or melted chocolate).