Chocolate chip muffins

Makes: 12

Cooking Time: 25 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American

Ingredients 250g plain flour

2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder (good quality)

2 tsp baking powder

Half tsp bread soda

Half tsp salt

150g dark chocolate chips (or roughly chopped chocolate)

2 eggs

250ml buttermilk

100g caster sugar

100g unscented sunflower oil

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees fan, or equivalent. Line a 12-cup muffin tray with the paper cases.

2. In a large bowl, sieve together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, bread soda and salt.

3. Add the chopped chocolate.

4. In a separate bowl or jug, lightly whisk together the eggs, buttermilk, sugar and oil until combined.

5. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, stirring gently until just combined (do not over-mix).

6. Divide the batter evenly between the muffin cases, filling them to two-thirds full. Bake on the middle shelf of the preheated oven for 25 minutes, or until risen and springy to the touch (the chocolate chips will turn molten while cooking, so expect some lovely gooey chocolate to stay on any skewer, if inserted to test doneness).

7. Allow to cool in the tin for five minutes. Transfer the muffins from the muffin tray to a wire rack and allow them to cool for an additional 15 minutes. Serve in their paper cases.

Variation: You can use milk instead of buttermilk, but the muffins will be less moist.