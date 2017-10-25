Chocolate beetroot cake Makes 1 loaf

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 160g caster sugar

2 eggs

1tsp vanilla

200g grated raw beetroot

110g plain flour

35g cocoa powder

1tsp baking powder

100ml light olive oil

FOR THE FROSTING:

1tbs honey

½tsp vanilla extract

200g cream cheese, cold

Method

Preheat the oven to 170 degrees. Brush a loaf tin with olive oil and dust with cocoa powder. Set aside.

Beat the eggs and sugar together until pale and light. Add the vanilla. Fold in the grated beetroot. Sieve in half the flour, baking powder and cocoa powder. Mix gently until combined. Add the olive oil and the remaining flour. Mix only until there are no lumps.

Spoon the mix into the prepared tin and bake for 50 minutes or until the cake starts to come away form the side of the tin and a toothpick comes out clean. Leave to rest in the tin for five minutes before cooling on a rack.

To make the frosting just combine the cream cheese with the honey and vanilla. Once the cake is cool, spread the icing in a thick layer on top. You can drizzle with a little glacé icing tinted with beetroot juice and scatter some cacao nibs or berries over the top.

This cake tastes best when kept in the fridge.