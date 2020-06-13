Chicken wings with roasted garlic, balsamic, rosemary and olive oil.

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 55 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 1.5kg large chicken wings

4tbsp olive oil

Salt and black pepper

2tbsp honey

2tbsp balsamic vinegar

2 sprigs of fresh rosemary

2 bulbs of garlic, broken into cloves and left unpeeled



Method

1 Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

2 Put the wings in a roasting tray, add the olive oil, season and cook for 20 minutes.

3 Remove the wings from the oven, add the honey, balsamic, rosemary and garlic to the tray and mix well.

4 Turn the heat down to 180 degrees and cook for 20 minutes more, turning once or twice in the tray until the wings are dark and sticky.