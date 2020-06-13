Chicken wings with roasted garlic, balsamic, rosemary and olive oil
Chicken wings with roasted garlic, balsamic, rosemary and olive oil.
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 55 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 1.5kg large chicken wings
- 4tbsp olive oil
- Salt and black pepper
- 2tbsp honey
- 2tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
- 2 bulbs of garlic, broken into cloves and left unpeeled
-
Method
1 Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius.
2 Put the wings in a roasting tray, add the olive oil, season and cook for 20 minutes.
3 Remove the wings from the oven, add the honey, balsamic, rosemary and garlic to the tray and mix well.
4 Turn the heat down to 180 degrees and cook for 20 minutes more, turning once or twice in the tray until the wings are dark and sticky.