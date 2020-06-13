Chicken wings with roasted garlic, balsamic, rosemary and olive oil

Paul Flynn

Sat, Jun 13, 2020, 06:00

First published: Sat, Jun 13, 2020, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 55 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

  • 1.5kg large chicken wings
  • 4tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 2tbsp honey
  • 2tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 2 sprigs of fresh rosemary
  • 2 bulbs of garlic, broken into cloves and left unpeeled
Method

1 Preheat your oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

2 Put the wings in a roasting tray, add the olive oil, season and cook for 20 minutes.

3 Remove the wings from the oven, add the honey, balsamic, rosemary and garlic to the tray and mix well.

4 Turn the heat down to 180 degrees and cook for 20 minutes more, turning once or twice in the tray until the wings are dark and sticky.