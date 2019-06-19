Chicken, tarragon and butterbean stew

Serves: 2

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

1 tbsp butter3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced400g butterbeans, cooked150g cooked chicken, sliced600ml chicken stock150g frozen peas2 tbsp tarragon or parsley2 spring onions, finely slicedTo serve: crusty bread, Parmesan, green salad

Method

1 Melt the butter in a heavy-based pan, add the garlic and turn the heat down low. Cook for a few minutes to warm through but don’t let the garlic colour or fry too much. You just want to remove any raw flavour from it.

2 Add the butterbeans and stir well to coat. Add the chicken and stock then season with salt and pepper.

3 Leave to simmer on a low heat for 20-10 minutes, until the stock has reduced and become starchy and thick. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt if necessary.

4 Fold through the peas. Simmer for a further minute before removing from the heat. Fold through the tarragon and spring onion. Ladle into bowls and serve with crusty bread.



