Chicken soup with herb dumplings
Make stock and have the best of broth worlds
Chicken soup with herb dumplings
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 1tbs olive oil
- 1 onion, finely diced
- 2 large carrots, finely diced
- 1 stick celery, finely diced
- 1l chicken stock
- 250g cooked chicken, shredded
- 2tbs plain flour
- Salt and pepper to season
- FOR THE DUMPLINGS
- 120g flour
- 1tsp baking powder
- ½tsp sea salt
- 1tbs chopped chives
- 1tbs chopped tarragon
- 1tbs chopped parsley
- 100ml buttermilk
- 1 egg
Method
1. Pour the oil in a large, heavy-based pan over a medium heat. Add finely diced carrots, onion and celery. Cook for five minutes until the onion is translucent.
2. Add the stock and increase the heat. Place the two tablespoons of flour in a small bowl. Add just enough warm stock to make a paste. Pour the paste into the pot, whisking all the time so no lumps form. Add the chicken and season with salt and pepper. Leave to cook for five minutes.
3. Meanwhile make the dumplings. Sieve the flour and baking powder into a bowl. Add the herbs. Whisk the egg and buttermilk together, then pour into the flour. Use a fork to gently mix it together until it forms a batter.
4. Now return to the soup. Lower the heat to a simmer and drop spoonfuls of batter into the broth. I usually make them a little larger than one teaspoon. Keep in mind they will double in size once cooked. Place the lid on and leave to steam for 15-20 minutes until the dumplings are cooked and fluffy. Don’t lift the lid before 15 minutes as the steam will escape. Serve right away, dividing the dumplings between the bowls and top with some fresh herbs.