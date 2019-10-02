Chicken soup with herb dumplings 

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 1tbs olive oil

1 onion, finely diced

2 large carrots, finely diced

1 stick celery, finely diced

1l chicken stock

250g cooked chicken, shredded

2tbs plain flour

Salt and pepper to season

FOR THE DUMPLINGS

120g flour

1tsp baking powder

½tsp sea salt

1tbs chopped chives

1tbs chopped tarragon

1tbs chopped parsley

100ml buttermilk

1 egg

Method

1. Pour the oil in a large, heavy-based pan over a medium heat. Add finely diced carrots, onion and celery. Cook for five minutes until the onion is translucent.

2. Add the stock and increase the heat. Place the two tablespoons of flour in a small bowl. Add just enough warm stock to make a paste. Pour the paste into the pot, whisking all the time so no lumps form. Add the chicken and season with salt and pepper. Leave to cook for five minutes.

3. Meanwhile make the dumplings. Sieve the flour and baking powder into a bowl. Add the herbs. Whisk the egg and buttermilk together, then pour into the flour. Use a fork to gently mix it together until it forms a batter.

4. Now return to the soup. Lower the heat to a simmer and drop spoonfuls of batter into the broth. I usually make them a little larger than one teaspoon. Keep in mind they will double in size once cooked. Place the lid on and leave to steam for 15-20 minutes until the dumplings are cooked and fluffy. Don’t lift the lid before 15 minutes as the steam will escape. Serve right away, dividing the dumplings between the bowls and top with some fresh herbs.