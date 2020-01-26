Chicken schnitzel with chopped salad

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients For the salad:

½ red pepper

½ yellow pepper

½ cucumber

2 sticks celery

6 radish

1 carrot, peeled

A squeeze of lemon juice

1 tsp olive oil

For the schnitzel:

2-3 chicken breasts

125g plain flour

Sea salt and black pepper

1 tsp smoked sweet paprika

1 egg

2 tbsp water

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

100g panko breadcrumbs

4 tbsp oil (light olive oil or sunflower oil)

1 lemon, cut into wedges

Method

1 First make the salad. Finely chop all of the vegetables into uniform cubes. Toss with the lemon juice and olive oil. Season with a little salt and set aside.

2 “Butterfly” open the chicken breasts by laying them flat on a chopping board and with the palm of one hand flat on top, slice across horizontally to “butterfly” it open. Place the chicken breasts between two sheets of greaseproof paper and flatten with a rolling pin or wine bottle, until they are about 3mm thick.

3 Get three wide, shallow bowls. Season the flour with salt, pepper and the smoked paprika in one bowl. Whisk the egg, water and Dijon mustard together in another bowl. Place the breadcrumbs in the third bowl.

4 Dip each piece of chicken into the flour, then egg and finally the breadcrumbs. Lay each one on a large baking tray while you dip the rest.

5 Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium to high heat. Fry each schnitzel for two to three minutes each side, until completely golden and the chicken is cooked through Once cooked, place them on kitchen paper and keep them warm while you cook the rest. Serve with the chopped salad and a wedge of lemon.