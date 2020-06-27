Chicken schnitzel, buttered courgettes, red onions and thyme

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 4 chicken breasts

Flour for coating

2 eggs beaten with a little milk, seasoned with salt and pepper

250g stale breadcrumbs

A drizzle of olive oil

A large knob of butter

1 red onion, peeled and sliced

A sprig of fresh thyme

2 medium courgettes, topped and tailed

200g petits pois

Salt and pepper

A squeeze of lemon

4tbs sour cream

Method

1 Preheat your oven to 200 degrees.

2 Butterfly the chicken breasts. To do this, cut them in half from the side, without cutting all the way through the breast, then open it out so it’s more or less the same thickness all over.

3 Put the chicken between clingfilm and bat it out with a rolling pin until the chicken is thin and even.

4 Get yourself a system whereby the flour (seasoned with salt and pepper) is in one tray, the egg in another and the breadcrumbs in another; this is a messy business.

5 One by one, coat the chicken in the flour, beating off any excess, then into the egg, then finally into the breadcrumbs, making sure they adhere to every part of the chicken.

6 Drizzle a large oven tray with olive oil. Place your schnitzels on the tray, then drizzle some more oil on top of them. (This can all be done ahead of time and the chicken refrigerated.)

7 Bake the chicken for 15 minutes before checking if they are cooked – they dry out really easily, so it’s better to be safe.

8 Halve the courgettes lengthways, then slice them evenly.

9 Melt the butter in a pan, then add the onions and thyme. Cook for three to four minutes over a low heat, then add the courgettes.

10 Put a lid on the pan, then cook over a medium heat for five minutes before adding the peas. Give it another few minutes, then season. The vegetables need to be soft but mustn’t lose their colour.

11 When the chicken is cooked, add a squeeze of lemon, then serve with the vegetables, a dollop of sour cream and some lovely new potatoes.