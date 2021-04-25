Chicken saltimbocca

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients 2 large chicken breasts

6-8 sage leaves

4 slices prosciutto

2tbs olive oil

1tbs butter

1tsp flour

150ml water or stock

50ml white wine

2tbs lemon juice

Extra sage leaves or parsley

TO SERVE:

Mashed potato or pasta, green beans or salad

Method

1 Slice each chicken breast in half and flatten so that they are evenly thick. Finely chop two sage leaves and scatter over one side of each piece of chicken. Place a slice of prosciutto on top of the sage. Press it down, use a toothpick if you need to hold it in place. I find it sticks once I start frying it anyway.

2 Heat a pan over a medium heat. Once it is hot, add the olive oil and place the chicken in, prosciutto side down, and cook for three minutes. Turn it over carefully and cook on the other side for a further three to five minutes until cooked through. Once cooked transfer to a plate, cover and keep warm.

3 Without wiping the pan, add a tablespoon of butter and gently melt it. Add the flour and mix for one minute, until smooth. Whisk in the white wine and stock or water. Simmer gently until it thickens. Add the lemon juice and sage or parsley. Taste for seasoning. Return the chicken to the pan, prosciutto side up, along with any juices on the plate. Simmer for a minute so it can all heat through.

4 Pour the sauce over each piece of chicken and serve.