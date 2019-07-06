Chicken larb with grilled cabbage and lime
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 10 mins
- Course: Salads
- Cuisine: Thai/South-East Asian
Ingredients
- 3 chicken fillets (mince them in a mincer or food processor, or use turkey mince)
- 2-3tbsp fish sauce
- Pinch of sugar
- Thinly sliced red onion, cut in rounds
- Small bunch of coriander, chopped
- 2 limes, one zested and juiced, one sliced into wedges, for serving
- 1 red chilli, finely chopped
- Small bunch spring onions, thinly sliced
- Salt and white pepper
- 1 cabbage, cut into eight wedges
Method
1 Place the chicken in a small saucepan, cover with water and poach it until cooked through.
2 Drain the chicken, and mix the fish sauce and sugar into it.
3 Add the red onions, spring onions, coriander, lime juice and zest, chilli, salt and pepper.
4 Heat a griddle pan. Dress the cabbage in olive oil, salt and pepper and grill for two to three minutes on each side. Place it on a tray and put it into an oven heated to 180 degree Celsius, or equivalent, until the stems are tender. Put the extra lime on the griddle pan for a few minutes each side too.
5 Serve the larb in a bowl with the cabbage on a separate plate and garnished with a little more chopped coriander and the griddled limes.