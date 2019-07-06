Chicken larb with grilled cabbage and lime

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: Thai/South-East Asian

Ingredients

Serves four

3 chicken fillets (mince them in a mincer or food processor, or use turkey mince)

2-3tbsp fish sauce

Pinch of sugar

Thinly sliced red onion, cut in rounds

Small bunch of coriander, chopped

2 limes, one zested and juiced, one sliced into wedges, for serving

1 red chilli, finely chopped

Small bunch spring onions, thinly sliced

Salt and white pepper

1 cabbage, cut into eight wedges

Method

1 Place the chicken in a small saucepan, cover with water and poach it until cooked through.

2 Drain the chicken, and mix the fish sauce and sugar into it.

3 Add the red onions, spring onions, coriander, lime juice and zest, chilli, salt and pepper.

4 Heat a griddle pan. Dress the cabbage in olive oil, salt and pepper and grill for two to three minutes on each side. Place it on a tray and put it into an oven heated to 180 degree Celsius, or equivalent, until the stems are tender. Put the extra lime on the griddle pan for a few minutes each side too.

5 Serve the larb in a bowl with the cabbage on a separate plate and garnished with a little more chopped coriander and the griddled limes.