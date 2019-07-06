Chicken larb with grilled cabbage and lime

Jess Murphy

Sat, Jul 6, 2019, 06:00

First published: Sat, Jul 6, 2019, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 10 mins
  • Course: Salads
  • Cuisine: Thai/South-East Asian

Ingredients

  • 3 chicken fillets (mince them in a mincer or food processor, or use turkey mince)
  • 2-3tbsp fish sauce
  • Pinch of sugar
  • Thinly sliced red onion, cut in rounds
  • Small bunch of coriander, chopped
  • 2 limes, one zested and juiced, one sliced into wedges, for serving
  • 1 red chilli, finely chopped
  • Small bunch spring onions, thinly sliced
  • Salt and white pepper
  • 1 cabbage, cut into eight wedges

Method

1 Place the chicken in a small saucepan, cover with water and poach it until cooked through.

Drain the chicken, and mix the fish sauce and sugar into it.

3 Add the red onions, spring onions, coriander, lime juice and zest, chilli, salt and pepper.

4 Heat a griddle pan. Dress the cabbage in olive oil, salt and pepper and grill for two to three minutes on each side. Place it on a tray and put it into an oven heated to 180 degree Celsius, or equivalent, until the stems are tender. Put the extra lime on the griddle pan for a few minutes each side too.

5 Serve the larb in a bowl with the cabbage on a separate plate and garnished with a little more chopped coriander and the griddled limes.