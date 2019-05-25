Chicken and ham filo pies

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 35 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 100g butter and extra for brushing the pastry

100g plain or spelt flour

500ml milk, room temperature

600g cooked chicken, torn or chopped

300g cooked ham

200g grated smoked Gubbeen or another smoked hard cheese

30ml olive oil

2 leeks, washed and chopped

200g baby spinach

6 - 8 sheets of filo pastry

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Melt the butter in a small saucepan.

2. Once it has melted, stir in the flour and cook for 1-2 minutes.

3. Gradually add the milk, stirring all the time, until you have a thick, white sauce.

4. Mix in the ham and torn chicken, along with your grated smoked cheese.

5. Heat the oil in a frying pan and sauté the leeks until soft.

6. To this, add the spinach and allow it to wilt for a further minute or two. Transfer the veg into the white sauce mix and season well.

7. Spoon the filling into four individual pie dishes or one large one.

8. Heat the oven to 170 degrees Celsius. Lay a sheet of filo on a chopping board, and brush it liberally with melted butter. Scrunch it up and drape it on top of the pie mix. Repeat with the other sheets, placing one on top of the other.

9. Bake for about 30 minutes or until the pastry is deep golden.