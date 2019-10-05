Chicken and barley broth

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 6 chicken thighs, on the bone, skin removed

2 white onions, chopped

3 carrots, peeled and chopped

3 celery sticks, chopped

1 bulb fennel, chopped

1 small turnip, peeled and chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 bay leaves

1tsp fennel seeds

Half tsp caraway seeds

60ml dry white wine

1.5litres chicken stock

150g pearl barley

Small handful of dill, chopped

Small handful of parsley, chopped

Small handful lovage, chopped

Ground white pepper

Method

1. Add a small bit of oil to a large pot and when it is sizzling, add the chicken thighs and brown them for eight minutes on each side. Remove from pan and carefully shred the chicken with two forks. Set aside.

2. While the pan is still hot, add the fennel seeds, caraway seeds and bay leaves. Quickly give a stir and add the white wine. This will deglaze all the chicken bits from the pan. Allow the wine to start to simmer and reduce slightly, about three to five minutes.

3. Add the onion, carrots, celery and turnip. Cook for five minutes and add the chicken stock. Allow to come to the boil and turn down the heat to a simmer and gently cook for 30 minutes until vegetables are cooked.

4. Add the pearl barley and cook for about 10-12 minutes more, until cooked through and soft.

5. Add the shredded chicken thighs, white pepper, and season to taste. Add the fresh herbs and serve with a drizzle of sour cream and homemade bread on the side.