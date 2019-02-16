Cheesy lamb and beef meatballs

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 240 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients 200g minced lamb

200g minced beef – ask for 20 per cent fat or burger mince

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp salt

1 tsp dried oregano

2 eggs

50ml milk

65g breadcrumbs

100g fresh mozzarella, dried on a paper towl, and cut into 1cm pieces

For the sauce

1 tin of good quality chopped tomatoes

2 cloves of garlic, chopped

2 tsp sugar

2 tsp salt

Method

Make the meatball mix by combining everything except the cheese. Mix it very well but don’t use a blender, it will make the balls springy and tough. Use your hands and it will end up a nicer, fluffier texture.

When the mix is made, take a piece the size of a golf ball, and wrap it around a piece of mozzarella, ensuring it is enclosed – we don’t want that cheese escaping and denying you the joy of biting into it.

When they meatball are all formed, pop them into the slow cooker and pour the tin of chopped tomatoes in, then add the garlic, sugar and salt. Cook on the low setting for four to five hours.

Serve with buttered spaghetti and torn fresh basil. They also make a mean meatball sub for lunch the next day.