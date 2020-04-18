Cheese, onion and wild garlic frittata

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 1 red onion, peeled and thinly sliced

2 spring onions, trimmed and chopped roughly

A splash of olive oil

A knob of butter (50g)

8 cooked and sliced new potatoes

8 eggs, beaten with a little milk and seasoned with salt and pepper

1 tbsp wild garlic puree (washed wild garlic blended with some light olive oil)

100g grated Cheddar cheese









Method

1 Preheat your oven to 200 degrees, or equivalent.

2 Gently cook the red onions and spring onions in the oil and the butter, in an oven-proof non-stick pan.

3 Add the sliced potatoes into the mix and cook gently for one minute or so.

4 Add the egg mixture and the wild garlic puree into the pan, turn up the heat a little and start to fold everything together, preferably with a rubber spatula.

5 Scatter the cheese evenly on top and put the pan into the oven for about 12 minutes until golden and puffy.

6 Allow the fritatta to rest for three to four minutes and then turn it out on to a plate and serve immediately.