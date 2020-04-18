Cheese, onion and wild garlic frittata
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 1 red onion, peeled and thinly sliced
- 2 spring onions, trimmed and chopped roughly
- A splash of olive oil
- A knob of butter (50g)
- 8 cooked and sliced new potatoes
- 8 eggs, beaten with a little milk and seasoned with salt and pepper
- 1 tbsp wild garlic puree (washed wild garlic blended with some light olive oil)
- 100g grated Cheddar cheese
Method
1 Preheat your oven to 200 degrees, or equivalent.
2 Gently cook the red onions and spring onions in the oil and the butter, in an oven-proof non-stick pan.
3 Add the sliced potatoes into the mix and cook gently for one minute or so.
4 Add the egg mixture and the wild garlic puree into the pan, turn up the heat a little and start to fold everything together, preferably with a rubber spatula.
5 Scatter the cheese evenly on top and put the pan into the oven for about 12 minutes until golden and puffy.
6 Allow the fritatta to rest for three to four minutes and then turn it out on to a plate and serve immediately.