Cheese, onion and wild garlic frittata

Paul Flynn

Cheese, onion and wild garlic frittata

Cheese, onion and wild garlic frittata

Sat, Apr 18, 2020, 05:55

First published: Sat, Apr 18, 2020, 05:55

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 30 mins
  • Course: Side Dish
  • Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

  • 1 red onion, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 2 spring onions, trimmed and chopped roughly
  • A splash of olive oil
  • A knob of butter (50g)
  • 8 cooked and sliced new potatoes
  • 8 eggs, beaten with a little milk and seasoned with salt and pepper
  • 1 tbsp wild garlic puree (washed wild garlic blended with some light olive oil)
  • 100g grated Cheddar cheese
  •   
  •  
  •  
  •  

Method

1 Preheat your oven to 200 degrees, or equivalent.

2 Gently cook the red onions and spring onions in the oil and the butter, in an oven-proof non-stick pan.

3 Add the sliced potatoes into the mix and cook gently for one minute or so. 

4 Add the egg mixture and the wild garlic puree into the pan, turn up the heat a little and start to fold everything together, preferably with a rubber spatula.

5 Scatter the cheese evenly on top and put the pan into the oven for about 12 minutes until golden and puffy. 

6 Allow the fritatta to rest for three to four minutes and then turn it out on to a plate and serve immediately.