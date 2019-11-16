Catalan chicken and butterbean bake

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 60 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Spanish

Ingredients 8 chicken thighs

200g chorizo, cut into chunks

2 cloves garlic, sliced

A drizzle of olive oil

200ml cream

½ tsp smoked paprika

1 tin butterbeans

Salt/pepper

Juice of half an orange

A spring rosemary

Method

1. Pre-heat an oven to 185 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.

2. Place the chicken thighs and rosemary on a roasting tray. Drizzle the olive oil over the top and season with salt and pepper.

3. Place in the oven for 20 minutes.

4. Then add the chorizo, cream, smoked paprika, butterbeans, garlic and orange juice. Turn everything together, making sure everything is coated, but leaving the chicken thighs skin side up.

5. Cook for a further 15 minutes or so. Season and serve over rice.