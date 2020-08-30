Caponata with aubegine and courgette

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Vegan

Ingredients Olive Oil

Sea salt

2 aubergines, cut into chunks

1-2 courgettes, cut into chunks

1 red onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, sliced thinly

30g flat leaf parsley (small bunch)

20g mint, finely chopped

20g marjoram or oregano leaves, finely chopped

3 tbsp red wine vinegar

3 tbsp capers

4 large tomatoes, roughly chopped

1 tin chopped tomatoes

Pinch of sugar, to taste

Black pepper

Extra herbs to serve



Method

1 Pour about three tablespoons of olive oil into a heavy-based pan and add the aubergine. Season with salt and cook on a high heat, coating each piece in the oil.

2 Once the aubergine is golden, add the courgette, onion and garlic. Cook for a further few minutes and add a little more oil if necessary.

3 Pour over the vinegar and add the capers. Once the vinegar evaporates add the chopped fresh and tinned tomatoes, and the pinch of sugar. Add half the herbs and simmer for 10-15 minutes until slightly reduced.

4 Taste for seasoning and add the remaining herbs and a little black pepper. Serve with a green salad and toasted sourdough.