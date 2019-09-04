Cannellini bean salad

Lilly Higgins

Cannellini bean salad.

Cannellini bean salad.

Wed, Sep 4, 2019, 06:00

First published: Wed, Sep 4, 2019, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 6
  • Cooking Time: 10 mins
  • Course: Salads
  • Cuisine: Vegetarian

Ingredients

  • 500g cannellini beans, cooked (200g dried)
  • 2tbsp olive oil
  • 60ml white wine vinegar
  • Sea salt and black pepper
  • 2tbsp mint leaves
  • 200g beetroot, cooked and cubed
  • 1 handful of pumpkin seeds, toasted
  • 50g feta cheese
  •  

Method

1 Soak the dried beans overnight if using instead of a tin, and then drain and place in a pot of cold water. Bring to the boil and simmer for an hour before draining. 

2 Meanwhile, whisk the olive oil in a large bowl with the vinegar, salt and pepper. Add the warm beans or the drained tinned beans. Mix gently.

3 Add the beetroot and mint leaves and stir to combine. Before serving, place the salad in a bowl or platter and scatter the crumbled feta and pumpkin seeds on top.