Cannellini bean salad
- Serves: 6
- Cooking Time: 10 mins
- Course: Salads
- Cuisine: Vegetarian
Ingredients
- 500g cannellini beans, cooked (200g dried)
- 2tbsp olive oil
- 60ml white wine vinegar
- Sea salt and black pepper
- 2tbsp mint leaves
- 200g beetroot, cooked and cubed
- 1 handful of pumpkin seeds, toasted
- 50g feta cheese
Method
1 Soak the dried beans overnight if using instead of a tin, and then drain and place in a pot of cold water. Bring to the boil and simmer for an hour before draining.
2 Meanwhile, whisk the olive oil in a large bowl with the vinegar, salt and pepper. Add the warm beans or the drained tinned beans. Mix gently.
3 Add the beetroot and mint leaves and stir to combine. Before serving, place the salad in a bowl or platter and scatter the crumbled feta and pumpkin seeds on top.