Cannellini bean salad.

Serves: 6

Cooking Time: 10 mins

Course: Salads

Cuisine: Vegetarian

Ingredients 500g cannellini beans, cooked (200g dried)

2tbsp olive oil

60ml white wine vinegar

Sea salt and black pepper

2tbsp mint leaves

200g beetroot, cooked and cubed

1 handful of pumpkin seeds, toasted

50g feta cheese



Method

1 Soak the dried beans overnight if using instead of a tin, and then drain and place in a pot of cold water. Bring to the boil and simmer for an hour before draining.

2 Meanwhile, whisk the olive oil in a large bowl with the vinegar, salt and pepper. Add the warm beans or the drained tinned beans. Mix gently.

3 Add the beetroot and mint leaves and stir to combine. Before serving, place the salad in a bowl or platter and scatter the crumbled feta and pumpkin seeds on top.