Calzone
- Makes: 6
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Italian
Ingredients
- 2 tins chopped tomatoes
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1tbs oregano or basil, chopped
- Pinch of sugar
- 2 x 7g sachets dried yeast
- 1tbs light brown sugar
- 650ml luke warm water
- 800g strong flour
- 200g semolina (or use an extra 200g strong flour)
- 1tbs salt
- 2 balls of mozzarella
- 500g grated white cheddar
- 200g chorizo, sliced
- A handful of pitted olives
Method
1 First make the sauce. Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a pan, add the garlic and stir for a few seconds before adding the tinned tomatoes. Season with salt and a little sugar to taste. Simmer for 10 minutes then set aside to cool.
2 Mix the yeast and sugar in a jug with the warm water. Stir well then set aside for a minute.
3 Place the flour, semolina and salt into a large mixing bowl. Use a whisk or dough hook to combine. Create a well in the centre and pour in the warm frothy yeast mix. Mix together till a lumpy dough forms then continue to knead and fold until it forms a smooth soft dough. I do all of this in a stand mixer with a dough hook. Set the dough aside for 15 minutes then portion into 6-8 balls.
4 Preheat the oven. If cooking indoors, preheat your oven to 250 degrees.
5 Dust the work surface with semolina and roll each dough ball into a flat base, about a quarter inch thick.
6 Spread half the base with tomato sauce then add a handful of cheese, some chorizo slices and a few olives. Fold over and tightly crimp seal the edges with your finger. Add a spoon of tomato sauce and a little mozzarella on top.
7 Bake for six to seven minutes, or until puffed up and golden.