Makes: 6

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients 2 tins chopped tomatoes

3 cloves garlic

1tbs oregano or basil, chopped

Pinch of sugar

2 x 7g sachets dried yeast

1tbs light brown sugar

650ml luke warm water

800g strong flour

200g semolina (or use an extra 200g strong flour)

1tbs salt

2 balls of mozzarella

500g grated white cheddar

200g chorizo, sliced

A handful of pitted olives

Method

1 First make the sauce. Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a pan, add the garlic and stir for a few seconds before adding the tinned tomatoes. Season with salt and a little sugar to taste. Simmer for 10 minutes then set aside to cool.

2 Mix the yeast and sugar in a jug with the warm water. Stir well then set aside for a minute.

3 Place the flour, semolina and salt into a large mixing bowl. Use a whisk or dough hook to combine. Create a well in the centre and pour in the warm frothy yeast mix. Mix together till a lumpy dough forms then continue to knead and fold until it forms a smooth soft dough. I do all of this in a stand mixer with a dough hook. Set the dough aside for 15 minutes then portion into 6-8 balls.

4 Preheat the oven. If cooking indoors, preheat your oven to 250 degrees.

5 Dust the work surface with semolina and roll each dough ball into a flat base, about a quarter inch thick.

6 Spread half the base with tomato sauce then add a handful of cheese, some chorizo slices and a few olives. Fold over and tightly crimp seal the edges with your finger. Add a spoon of tomato sauce and a little mozzarella on top.

7 Bake for six to seven minutes, or until puffed up and golden.