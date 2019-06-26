Butternut hummus

Lilly Higgins

Wed, Jun 26, 2019, 06:00

First published: Wed, Jun 26, 2019, 06:00

   
  • Makes: 1
  • Cooking Time: 30 mins
  • Course: Side Dish
  • Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Ingredients

  • ½ a butternut squash, peeled and cubed
  • 2tbsp olive oil
  • 3tbsp tahini
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1tbsp pomegranate molasses
  • 1tbsp pomegranate arils (optional)
  • 2tbsp feta
  • 200g cooked chickpeas, drain but keep 3tbsp of cooking water (or use a tin and reserve some of the liquid)
  • 2tbsp lemon juice
  • To serve: vegetable crudites or warm flatbread

Method

1 Preheat an oven to 200 degrees. Place the cubed squash on a tray and drizzle with olive oil. Roast for 25-30 minutes till turning golden at the edges.

2 Leave to cool then blitz with the tahini, lemon juice, chickpeas, chickpea cooking water or liquid from the tin, and half a teaspoon of salt. Taste for seasoning.

3 Garnish with remaining squash cubes, chickpeas, feta and pomegranate. Drizzle with the molasses and serve.