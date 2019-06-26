Butternut hummus
- Makes: 1
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Ingredients
- ½ a butternut squash, peeled and cubed
- 2tbsp olive oil
- 3tbsp tahini
- 1 clove garlic
- 1tbsp pomegranate molasses
- 1tbsp pomegranate arils (optional)
- 2tbsp feta
- 200g cooked chickpeas, drain but keep 3tbsp of cooking water (or use a tin and reserve some of the liquid)
- 2tbsp lemon juice
- To serve: vegetable crudites or warm flatbread
Method
1 Preheat an oven to 200 degrees. Place the cubed squash on a tray and drizzle with olive oil. Roast for 25-30 minutes till turning golden at the edges.
2 Leave to cool then blitz with the tahini, lemon juice, chickpeas, chickpea cooking water or liquid from the tin, and half a teaspoon of salt. Taste for seasoning.
3 Garnish with remaining squash cubes, chickpeas, feta and pomegranate. Drizzle with the molasses and serve.