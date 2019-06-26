Butternut hummus

Makes: 1

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Ingredients ½ a butternut squash, peeled and cubed

2tbsp olive oil

3tbsp tahini

1 clove garlic

1tbsp pomegranate molasses

1tbsp pomegranate arils (optional)

2tbsp feta

200g cooked chickpeas, drain but keep 3tbsp of cooking water (or use a tin and reserve some of the liquid)

2tbsp lemon juice

To serve: vegetable crudites or warm flatbread

Method

1 Preheat an oven to 200 degrees. Place the cubed squash on a tray and drizzle with olive oil. Roast for 25-30 minutes till turning golden at the edges.

2 Leave to cool then blitz with the tahini, lemon juice, chickpeas, chickpea cooking water or liquid from the tin, and half a teaspoon of salt. Taste for seasoning.

3 Garnish with remaining squash cubes, chickpeas, feta and pomegranate. Drizzle with the molasses and serve.