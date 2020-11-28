Brussels sprout and apple risotto, toffee parsnips

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 50 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 80g butter

1 medium onion, peeled and finely diced

Sprig of sage or thyme

2 parsnips

Drizzle of rapeseed oil

1tbsp golden brown sugar

Pinch of mixed spice

Salt and pepper

400g risotto rice (Arborio)

200ml cider

1.2 litre hot chicken stock

12 Brussels sprouts, trimmed and shredded

100g grated Parmesan

1 red apple, cut into small batons

Method

1 Set the oven to 185 degrees.

2 Melt half the butter in a pot and add the onion and sage. Cover and turn down the heat and cook slowly for 15 minutes, until the onion is soft and translucent but with no colour.

3 Meanwhile peel and top the parsnips then cut each into six, lengthways.

4 Put them on a roasting tray, add the oil, sugar, mixed spice and seasoning. Turn together until everything is coated then put in the oven for 20 minutes turning once or twice until they are sticky and golden. Keep them warm.

5 Add the rice to the onions making sure everything is nicely coated in the butter, then add the cider. Bring to a simmer, then add half the stock, salt and pepper.

6 Allow to cook over a low heat until the liquid has nearly evaporated, stirring once or twice.

7 Add the sprouts to the pot along with half the remaining stock and bring to a careful simmer once more. From this point on you will have to do a little more stirring.

8 When the stock has evaporated the sprouts should be almost cooked and so should the rice. Check the texture of the rice, it needs to have a tiny bit of bite.

9 Add more stock to loosen the risotto, it should be a little runny in the pot and not sit in a mound when you stir it.

10 Dice the remaining butter and add it to the pot with most of the Parmesan and stir in.

11 Divide the risotto on to warm plates and scatter over the remaining Parmesan, followed by the parsnips and lastly the apple. Serve straight away.