Brioche bread

Brioch with butter and jam is hard to resist.

Ingredients 75ml milk, room temperature (not chilled)

40g caster sugar

7g dried yeast (fast acting yeast, sold as a sachet is perfect)

350g strong white flour

1tsp salt

3 eggs (plus extra for basting)

120g butter, melted

To serve, butter and jam

Method

1 Place the milk in a jug, and stir in the sugar. Add the yeast and leave to sponge for five minutes.

2 Set up a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook. Add the flour and salt into the mixing bowl.

3 Add the eggs, and yeasted milk mixture and start to mix the dough on a slow speed, gradually increasing to a medium speed. Continue mixing for 10 minutes, until the dough is springy and smooth.

4 To avoid any splashing, gradually add the melted butter (butter not hotter than lukewarm is okay). Mix for about 5-10 minutes until the dough is smooth with a silky sheen.

5 Form the dough into a ball with your hands, place in the cleaned out bowl and cover lightly with cling film (to stop a skin forming). Set aside in a draught-free place for a few hours until the dough doubles in size (alternatively, leave it in the fridge to rise overnight).

6 Once doubled in size, turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface, and knock back the dough. Knead gently. Either make a single smooth ball shape for a large brioche mould or divide into two ball shapes for two smaller 500ml tin moulds. Grease the brioche moulds very well with sunflower oil or butter. Use a pastry brush to baste each loaf with extra egg wash.

7 Set aside in a warm place for about 1 hour to allow the dough to increase in size.

8 Bake in a pre-heated oven at 180 degrees Celsius, or equivalent, for 25-30 minutes, until well risen and golden.

Variation

If you don’t have a brioche tin mould, you can use a loaf tin, shape dough into bread rolls or make a plaited loaf.