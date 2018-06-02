Brain food for exams: Rainbow-coloured grain-free tart

Makes: 1

Ingredients FOR THE CRUST:

240g ground almonds

1 large egg, whisked

2tbs melted coconut oil

Pinch of salt

FOR THE FILLING:

1tbs coconut oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

100g button mushrooms, sliced

1 red or yellow pepper, sliced

100g courgettes, cubed

30g kale, stalks removed and finely chopped and leaves shredded

4 eggs

185ml unsweetened almond milk

Salt and pepper

TO SERVE

250g cherry tomatoes

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Combine all of the crust ingredients and mix well.

2. Grease a 9in tart tin well with coconut oil. Press the crust mixture tightly into the tin and up the sides. Bake at 180 degrees for about 15 minutes until it is lightly golden, then set it aside to cool a little.

3. Heat a frying pan and add the coconut oil, along with the chopped onion and kale stalks. Season with salt and pepper and cook over a medium heat for a couple of minutes, until they start to soften a little.

4. Add the mushrooms to the pan and increase the heat for a couple of minutes, then add the peppers and cook until they are soft. Finally add the courgettes and cook until just soft.

5. Combine the eggs and almond milk and season with salt and pepper and whisk well.

6. Add the cooked vegetables to the baked tart case and pour the egg mixture in on top.

7. Sprinkle the shredded kale leaves over the top of the tart and bake at 180 degrees for about 35 minutes, or until set. Let it cool for about 15 minutes before serving with the cherry tomatoes.