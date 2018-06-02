Brain food for exams: Lentil salad
This will keep the taste buds interested and is also a great source of long-burning fuel
Lentil salad. Photograph: Emma Jervis
- Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 450g puy lentils
- 1 medium red onion, diced
- 200g currants, raisins or sultanas
- 1tbs capers
- FOR THE VINAIGRETTE:
- 45ml combined cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil and walnut oil
- 60ml apple cider vinegar
- 1tbs maple syrup
- 1tbs strong mustard
- 2tsp salt
- 2tsp pepper
- 1tsp ground cumin
- ½tsp turmeric
- ½tsp ground coriander
- ½tsp ground cardamom
- ¼tsp cayenne pepper
- ½tsp ground cloves
- ¼tsp freshly grated nutmeg
- ¼tsp ground cinnamon
Method
1. Rinse the lentils well and drain them. Place in a pot and cover well with water. Bring to the boil and reduce to a simmer. Check on the lentils after 15 minutes – they will take longer, but start checking and cook until just soft.
2. Put all dressing ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake vigorously to combine.
3. If you are using raisins, roughly chop them along with the capers.
4. When the lentils are cooked, remove from heat, drain and place in a serving bowl and toss with the dressing while still hot. Add the onion, capers and currants and mix well.