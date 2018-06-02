Brain food for exams: Lentil salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients 450g puy lentils

1 medium red onion, diced

200g currants, raisins or sultanas

1tbs capers

FOR THE VINAIGRETTE:

45ml combined cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil and walnut oil

60ml apple cider vinegar

1tbs maple syrup

1tbs strong mustard

2tsp salt

2tsp pepper

1tsp ground cumin

½tsp turmeric

½tsp ground coriander

½tsp ground cardamom

¼tsp cayenne pepper

½tsp ground cloves

¼tsp freshly grated nutmeg

¼tsp ground cinnamon

Method

1. Rinse the lentils well and drain them. Place in a pot and cover well with water. Bring to the boil and reduce to a simmer. Check on the lentils after 15 minutes – they will take longer, but start checking and cook until just soft.

2. Put all dressing ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake vigorously to combine.

3. If you are using raisins, roughly chop them along with the capers.

4. When the lentils are cooked, remove from heat, drain and place in a serving bowl and toss with the dressing while still hot. Add the onion, capers and currants and mix well.