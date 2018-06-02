Brain food for exams: Hemp protein granola bars

Ingredients 2tbs chia seeds

6tbs water

125g rolled oats

65g walnuts, chopped (or any other nut)

175g dates, chopped (or any other dried fruit)

100g coconut flakes

50g hemp protein powder

30g sesame seeds

2tbs poppy seeds

2tsp cinnamon

½tsp salt

3 ripe bananas

250ml coconut, olive or walnut oil

3tbs maple syrup

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.

2. In a small bowl, mix the chia seeds and water together. Set aside for 30 minutes. In the meantime, combine the dry ingredients in a bowl

3. In a food processor, or by hand, mix the bananas, oil and maple syrup together and then add the chia gel and mix well.

4. Mix the wet and dry ingredients and stir until well combined.

5. Spread the batter evenly into a 9in tart tin and smooth out the top with the back of a spatula. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown. Let the bars cool completely and store in an airtight container.