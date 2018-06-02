Brain food for exams: Hemp protein granola bars
These bars from Majella are the perfect energy fuel while studying or to bring into exams
Hemp protein granola bars. Photograph: Emma Jervis
Ingredients
- 2tbs chia seeds
- 6tbs water
- 125g rolled oats
- 65g walnuts, chopped (or any other nut)
- 175g dates, chopped (or any other dried fruit)
- 100g coconut flakes
- 50g hemp protein powder
- 30g sesame seeds
- 2tbs poppy seeds
- 2tsp cinnamon
- ½tsp salt
- 3 ripe bananas
- 250ml coconut, olive or walnut oil
- 3tbs maple syrup
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.
2. In a small bowl, mix the chia seeds and water together. Set aside for 30 minutes. In the meantime, combine the dry ingredients in a bowl
3. In a food processor, or by hand, mix the bananas, oil and maple syrup together and then add the chia gel and mix well.
4. Mix the wet and dry ingredients and stir until well combined.
5. Spread the batter evenly into a 9in tart tin and smooth out the top with the back of a spatula. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown. Let the bars cool completely and store in an airtight container.