Brain food for exams: Energy-boosting smoothie

This has all the studying body needs: magnesium, healthy fats, protein, vitamins and minerals

Carmel Somers
Energy-boosting smoothie. Photograph by Emma Jervis

Energy-boosting smoothie. Photograph by Emma Jervis

Sat, Jun 2, 2018, 06:00

First published: Sat, Jun 2, 2018, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • Half a ripe avocado
  • 2 handfuls of spinach
  • 1 handful of kale, stalks removed
  • Half a cucumber
  • 200ml almond or coconut milk, or water
  • 2tbs coconut oil
  • 50g soaked almonds
  • 25g soaked cashews
  • 1tbs sunflower seeds
  • 1tbs chia seeds
  • Half a banana or a cup frozen fruit
  • 2tbs probiotic yogurt

Method

Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. If you would like to lighten the consistency, add more liquid.