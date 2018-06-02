Brain food for exams: Energy-boosting smoothie

Serves: 1

Ingredients Half a ripe avocado

2 handfuls of spinach

1 handful of kale, stalks removed

Half a cucumber

200ml almond or coconut milk, or water

2tbs coconut oil

50g soaked almonds

25g soaked cashews

1tbs sunflower seeds

1tbs chia seeds

Half a banana or a cup frozen fruit

2tbs probiotic yogurt

Method

Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. If you would like to lighten the consistency, add more liquid.