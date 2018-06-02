Brain food for exams: Energy-boosting smoothie
This has all the studying body needs: magnesium, healthy fats, protein, vitamins and minerals
Energy-boosting smoothie. Photograph by Emma Jervis
- Serves: 1
Ingredients
- Half a ripe avocado
- 2 handfuls of spinach
- 1 handful of kale, stalks removed
- Half a cucumber
- 200ml almond or coconut milk, or water
- 2tbs coconut oil
- 50g soaked almonds
- 25g soaked cashews
- 1tbs sunflower seeds
- 1tbs chia seeds
- Half a banana or a cup frozen fruit
- 2tbs probiotic yogurt
Method
Add all the ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. If you would like to lighten the consistency, add more liquid.