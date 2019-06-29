Bouillabaisse

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 25 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: French

Ingredients 4 tbsp olive oil

4 garlic cloves, smashed

3 bay leaves

2 onions, finely chopped

1 leek, finely sliced

1 fennel bulb, finely chopped, fronds picked and reserved

1 glug of Pernod (optional or you can use white wine)

1tsp tomato puree, heaped

4 large ripe tomatoes, chopped

1 pinch of saffron

1 red chilli (I use a smokey Mexican one for this)

1½ litres fish stock

200g mussels or clams or a mix

100g Dublin Bay prawns or langoustine

200g monkfish, sliced



Method

1 Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry off the garlic, onion, leek and fennel. Cook for about 10 minutes until softened.

2 Carefully add the Pernod and then the tomato purée, chopped tomatoes, saffron, bay leaves and chilli. Simmer for a minute or two then pour in the fish stock. Let it simmer to reduce for a couple of minutes.

3 Put the seafood in all at the same time, making sure they are roughly the same size.

4 Cook for a further seven to 10 minutes until all the mussels and clams are open and the fish is cooked through.

5 Serve in warmed bowls with the fennel fronds on top, with a crusty baguette and a generous dollop of rouille, the recipe from last week’s column, and also online at irishtimes.com.