Bouillabaisse
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 25 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: French
Ingredients
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 4 garlic cloves, smashed
- 3 bay leaves
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 1 leek, finely sliced
- 1 fennel bulb, finely chopped, fronds picked and reserved
- 1 glug of Pernod (optional or you can use white wine)
- 1tsp tomato puree, heaped
- 4 large ripe tomatoes, chopped
- 1 pinch of saffron
- 1 red chilli (I use a smokey Mexican one for this)
- 1½ litres fish stock
- 200g mussels or clams or a mix
- 100g Dublin Bay prawns or langoustine
- 200g monkfish, sliced
Method
1 Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry off the garlic, onion, leek and fennel. Cook for about 10 minutes until softened.
2 Carefully add the Pernod and then the tomato purée, chopped tomatoes, saffron, bay leaves and chilli. Simmer for a minute or two then pour in the fish stock. Let it simmer to reduce for a couple of minutes.
3 Put the seafood in all at the same time, making sure they are roughly the same size.
4 Cook for a further seven to 10 minutes until all the mussels and clams are open and the fish is cooked through.
5 Serve in warmed bowls with the fennel fronds on top, with a crusty baguette and a generous dollop of rouille, the recipe from last week’s column, and also online at irishtimes.com.