Bouillabaisse

Jess Murphy

Bouillabaisse

Bouillabaisse

Sat, Jun 29, 2019, 06:00

First published: Sat, Jun 29, 2019, 06:00

   
  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 25 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: French

Ingredients

  • 4 tbsp olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 2 onions, finely chopped
  • 1 leek, finely sliced
  • 1 fennel bulb, finely chopped, fronds picked and reserved
  • 1 glug of Pernod (optional or you can use white wine)
  • 1tsp tomato puree, heaped
  • 4 large ripe tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 pinch of saffron
  • 1 red chilli (I use a smokey Mexican one for this)
  • 1½ litres fish stock
  • 200g mussels or clams or a mix
  • 100g Dublin Bay prawns or langoustine
  • 200g monkfish, sliced
  •  

Method

1 Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry off the garlic, onion, leek and fennel. Cook for about 10 minutes until softened.

2 Carefully add the Pernod and then the tomato purée, chopped tomatoes, saffron, bay leaves and chilli. Simmer for a minute or two then pour in the fish stock. Let it simmer to reduce for a couple of minutes.

3 Put the seafood in all at the same time, making sure they are roughly the same size.

4 Cook for a further seven to 10 minutes until all the mussels and clams are open and the fish is cooked through.

5 Serve in warmed bowls with the fennel fronds on top, with a crusty baguette and a generous dollop of rouille, the recipe from last week’s column, and also online at irishtimes.com.