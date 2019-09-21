Blackberry and rosemary focaccia
- Makes: 1
- Cooking Time: 30 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: Italian
Ingredients
- 500g plain flour
- 5g dried yeast
- 4g caster sugar
- 3g salt
- 40ml olive oil, plus extra for greasing
- 250ml water
- 100g blackberries
- 4 sprigs of rosemary
- Flaky sea salt
Method
1 Combine the flour, yeast, sugar and salt in a large mixing bowl or mixer.
2 Add the oil and water and, once fully combined into the dry mix, move the mixture to a clean work surface. Knead by hand for at least 10 minutes or use a mixer and a dough hook for the same amount of time. The mix should change elasticity and come together to form a smooth dough.
3 Lightly coat a large bowl in olive oil and place the dough carefully into the bowl. Cover with cling film or a damp tea towel and allow to prove for one hour, preferably somewhere warm.
4 The dough should have now tripled in size. Carefully remove it from the bowl on to an oiled work surface and roll the dough out to two-inch thickness.
5 Add a good bit of oil to a parchment-lined baking tray, then place the dough on the tray.
6 Scatter the blackberries and rosemary sprigs around the top of the dough and sprinkle with sea salt.
7 Using the tips of your fingers, press into the dough, making small little wells.
8 Allow dough to prove again for one hour.
9 Bake the dough in a preheated oven at 200 degrees Celsius, or equivalent, for 25-30 minutes, until the focaccia is golden in colour and firm to touch.
10 Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Serve with butter or cream cheese.