Blackberry and rosemary focaccia

Makes: 1

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Italian

Ingredients 500g plain flour

5g dried yeast

4g caster sugar

3g salt

40ml olive oil, plus extra for greasing

250ml water

100g blackberries

4 sprigs of rosemary

Flaky sea salt

Method

1 Combine the flour, yeast, sugar and salt in a large mixing bowl or mixer.

2 Add the oil and water and, once fully combined into the dry mix, move the mixture to a clean work surface. Knead by hand for at least 10 minutes or use a mixer and a dough hook for the same amount of time. The mix should change elasticity and come together to form a smooth dough.

3 Lightly coat a large bowl in olive oil and place the dough carefully into the bowl. Cover with cling film or a damp tea towel and allow to prove for one hour, preferably somewhere warm.

4 The dough should have now tripled in size. Carefully remove it from the bowl on to an oiled work surface and roll the dough out to two-inch thickness.

5 Add a good bit of oil to a parchment-lined baking tray, then place the dough on the tray.

6 Scatter the blackberries and rosemary sprigs around the top of the dough and sprinkle with sea salt.

7 Using the tips of your fingers, press into the dough, making small little wells.

8 Allow dough to prove again for one hour.

9 Bake the dough in a preheated oven at 200 degrees Celsius, or equivalent, for 25-30 minutes, until the focaccia is golden in colour and firm to touch.

10 Remove from the oven and allow to cool. Serve with butter or cream cheese.