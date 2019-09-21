Blackberry and Burgundy jam
- Makes: 1
- Cooking Time: 45 mins
- Course: Side Dish
- Cuisine: British
Ingredients
- 300g blackberries
- 20ml water
- 35ml Burgundy wine, or similar
- 250g caster sugar
- 1 star anise
Method
1. Add all of the ingredients into a large, heavy-based saucepan and set over a high heat.
2. When the jam starts to bubble turn it down to a medium heat and stir often to make sure the fruit doesn’t stick.
3. Cook for 40-45 minutes during which time the jam should have reduced in volume and become thick and glossy.
4. Remove from the heat and carefully pour into a jar or an air tight container.