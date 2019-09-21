Blackberry and Burgundy jam

Jess Murphy

Sat, Sep 21, 2019, 06:00

First published: Sat, Sep 21, 2019, 06:00

   
  • Makes: 1
  • Cooking Time: 45 mins
  • Course: Side Dish
  • Cuisine: British

Ingredients

  • 300g blackberries
  • 20ml water
  • 35ml Burgundy wine, or similar
  • 250g caster sugar
  • 1 star anise

Method

1. Add all of the ingredients into a large, heavy-based saucepan and set over a high heat.

2. When the jam starts to bubble turn it down to a medium heat and stir often to make sure the fruit doesn’t stick.

3. Cook for 40-45 minutes during which time the jam should have reduced in volume and become thick and glossy. 

4. Remove from the heat and carefully pour into a jar or an air tight container.