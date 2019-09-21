Blackberry and Burgundy jam

Makes: 1

Cooking Time: 45 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: British

Ingredients 300g blackberries

20ml water

35ml Burgundy wine, or similar

250g caster sugar

1 star anise

Method

1. Add all of the ingredients into a large, heavy-based saucepan and set over a high heat.

2. When the jam starts to bubble turn it down to a medium heat and stir often to make sure the fruit doesn’t stick.

3. Cook for 40-45 minutes during which time the jam should have reduced in volume and become thick and glossy.

4. Remove from the heat and carefully pour into a jar or an air tight container.